Yankees gearing up for record-breaking contracts and a battle with cross-town rival

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are in a heated battle to retain superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who is expected to command a record-breaking contract worth over $600 million across 14 years. The Yankees, who acquired Soto in a midseason trade in 2024, view him as the centerpiece of their franchise for the next decade and beyond. However, they face stiff competition from the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and most notably, the New York Mets, who pose the biggest challenge in the bidding war.

Soto’s Record-Breaking Contract

Soto is seeking one of the largest deals in MLB history, with projections placing his contract at $600–$700 million over 14 years. Such a deal would average over $45 million annually, a number that reflects his generational talent. At just 26 years old, Soto is coming off the best season of his career, slashing .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a career-high 180 wRC+. He also proved to be an elite playoff performer, leading the Yankees to the World Series with a .298 average, six home runs, and a .425 on-base percentage across 15 postseason games.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Soto’s ability to get on base, combined with his power and plate discipline, makes him a rare asset. His production cannot be replicated, and the Yankees understand that losing him would leave a void no combination of players could fill.

Mets Pose the Biggest Threat

Among Soto’s suitors, the Mets stand out as the Yankees’ fiercest competitors. Mets owner Steve Cohen, known for his willingness to spend aggressively, has the financial resources to offer Soto an unprecedented deal. Cohen is reportedly prepared to go above and beyond other teams, even if it means overpaying to ensure the Mets land the superstar.

The Mets, who missed the playoffs in 2024, are eager to make a splash this offseason. Adding Soto would not only revitalize their lineup but also steal a generational talent away from their cross-town rivals. Such a move would dramatically shift the balance of power in New York baseball and create long-term headaches for the Yankees.

The Yankees are acutely aware of the Mets’ deep pockets and willingness to outbid anyone. However, the Bombers have their own advantages, including Soto’s established chemistry with Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole, his success in Yankee Stadium, and the opportunity to build a legacy in pinstripes.

Dodgers and Red Sox Lurk in the Background

While the Mets are the primary threat, the Dodgers and Red Sox cannot be ignored. The Dodgers recently signed ace Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal and are rumored to be interested in adding Soto to their already star-studded roster. However, their financial commitments to Shohei Ohtani and other key players might limit their ability to meet Soto’s asking price.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Red Sox, meanwhile, have been active in the free-agent market and are looking to make a statement this offseason. Adding Soto would give them a formidable middle of the order and reignite one of baseball’s greatest rivalries. However, Boston’s financial strategy is typically more conservative than the Mets or Dodgers, which could leave them on the outside looking in.

The Yankees Have No Alternative

The Yankees understand that bringing Soto back is not just a priority—it’s a necessity. There is no viable pivot that could replicate his value. Soto’s ability to generate runs and his presence in the lineup are unmatched. Without him, the Yankees would struggle to replace his production, even if they were to sign multiple free agents.

Hypothetical combinations, such as adding Corbin Burnes, Anthony Santander, or Christian Walker, fall short of Soto’s impact. In 2024, Soto’s 8.1 WAR alone surpassed the combined projected value of multiple free agents the Yankees might pursue in his absence. Additionally, Soto’s youth and durability make him a far safer investment than older players who are closer to regression.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Financial Flexibility and the Path Forward

The Yankees have the financial means to sign Soto while addressing other areas of need. They currently have $230 million committed to the 2025 payroll but can push closer to $300 million if necessary. By deferring a portion of Soto’s salary, similar to the structure of Blake Snell’s contract with the Dodgers, the Yankees could create immediate flexibility to sign additional players.

Hal Steinbrenner has made it clear that the Yankees will spend to improve the roster this offseason. Retaining Soto should be the centerpiece of that strategy. With Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole still in their primes, the Yankees are in win-now mode. Soto’s presence in the lineup would ensure the team remains a perennial contender.

Soto’s Legacy in Pinstripes

Signing Juan Soto to a long-term deal would not only solidify the Yankees’ status as championship contenders but also allow him to build a legacy in the Bronx. As Aaron Judge ages, Soto would become the face of the franchise, anchoring the lineup for the next decade. Yankee Stadium’s dimensions also favor Soto’s left-handed swing, making him an even more valuable asset.

Losing Soto to the Mets would be catastrophic for the Yankees, both on the field and in the court of public opinion. Conversely, retaining him would be a statement of intent, signaling that the Yankees are still the standard-bearers of baseball excellence.

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

As the winter meetings approach, the Yankees find themselves in a high-stakes battle for one of the most talented players in the game. Juan Soto represents more than just a generational talent; he is the cornerstone of their future. With the Mets breathing down their necks, the Yankees must pull out all the stops to ensure Soto remains in pinstripes. For Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman, the time to act is now. The franchise’s next decade depends on it.