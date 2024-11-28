Yankees may have to fend off AL East rival for Juan Soto

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have serious competition to outdo in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

Red Sox now serious players for Juan Soto

MLB Network relayed a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post stating that the Boston Red Sox are now legitimate contenders to steal Soto from the Yankees in free agency:

Soto has met with a short list of teams, including the Yankees, Red Sox, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite nearly winning it all with the Bronx Bombers in 2024, the Mets have widely been reported to be the favorites to sign the Dominican talent.

However, Boston is now firmly in the mix. The Red Sox (81-81) were a .500 team last season. The Yankees (94-68) were able to fend them off with a 13-game cushion in the American League East standings. Nevertheless, a superstar like Soto could cause a double-digit swing in wins for a team. He’s that good. Just ask the 82-80 Yankees from 2023.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Red Sox would threaten Yankees with Soto next to star OFs

As for their roster configuration, the Red Sox started reigning Gold Glove Award winner Wilyer Abreu at right field during the previous campaign. Abreu slashed a respectable .253/.322./459 at the plate. Further, the Red Sox could lose their two-time Gold Glove-winning left fielder, Tyler O’Neill, in free agency.

Thus, the Red Sox would put the entire division on notice if Soto entered their outfield next to Abreu and reigning All-MLB Second Team center fielder Jarren Durran.

That would not bode too well for a Yankees team looking to keep all of their AL foes at bay. New York is rumored to have a contingency plan in place in the event that Soto walks. That would include making plays for Chicago Cubs OF Cody Bellinger, elite defensive OF Christian Walker, and either Corbin Burnes or Max Fried. That being said, the Red Sox should be taken seriously as Soto nears a decision.