Yankees’ former top infield prospect is on the chopping block

The New York Yankees continued their roster overhaul Saturday night, acquiring versatile utility piece Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals.

The 28-year-old isn’t a flashy name, but he gives the Yankees a reliable right-handed bat with strong splits against left-handed pitching.

He’s quietly had a solid season, slashing .270/.310/.426 with five homers, 18 RBIs, and a 13.9% strikeout rate across 158 plate appearances.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Rosario adds offensive balance with key platoon upside

Rosario’s value lies in his ability to mash lefties — he’s hitting .299 against southpaws this year with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

That specific skill fills a clear need for New York, giving Aaron Boone a go-to option against tougher left-handed starters late in games.

He brings contact skills and plate discipline, rarely chasing pitches out of the zone and making pitchers earn their outs.

The Yankees needed a stabilizing bench bat, and Rosario gives them one who doesn’t strike out much and makes consistent contact.

Even if his overall numbers don’t jump off the page, he fits neatly into the team’s bench mix for matchups and spot starts.

Defensive versatility adds another layer of value

Rosario has logged innings at multiple infield spots, primarily second and third base this season, and has even played the outfield before.

While he’s a below-average defender across the board, his ability to move around adds valuable insurance late in the year.

His versatility mirrors the role DJ LeMahieu once played at a higher level — a plug-and-play option when injuries pile up.

Though Rosario won’t be winning any Gold Gloves, he won’t be a liability either, which is enough given the offense he brings.

For a team contending for a postseason spot, these kinds of incremental upgrades can tip the scales when depth is tested.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Rosario’s arrival casts doubt on Peraza’s future

The writing may finally be on the wall for Oswald Peraza, who simply hasn’t developed into the contributor the Yankees hoped for.

Once considered the shortstop of the future, Peraza is now hitting just .152 with a .212 OBP and has shown no signs of improvement.

He remains a strong defensive player, but his bat has become such a black hole that it negates his value in the field.

With Rosario now in the fold and Ryan McMahon locking down third base, Peraza is quickly running out of runway in the Bronx.

General manager Brian Cashman will likely explore trade options, but with no minor league options left, waivers may be inevitable.

Yankees likely not done as deadline approaches

The Rosario move may be one of several dominoes to fall as the Yankees continue reshaping the roster ahead of the trade deadline.

Brian Cashman has already addressed third base and utility depth, but pitching remains a major area of concern heading into August.

Adding Rosario helps the bench, but the front office still has its eyes on relievers and possibly one more impact bat.

Rosario doesn’t fix everything, but he does solidify the depth chart — and that makes a difference when every win matters.