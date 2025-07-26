Yankees acquire quality utility man batting .270 to hit left-handed pitching

The New York Yankees made another under-the-radar move Saturday night, acquiring utility man Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals.

In return, they sent reliever Clayton Beeter and Dominican Summer League outfielder Browm Martinez in a deal centered around roster flexibility.

Rosario, 28, may not move the needle like a blockbuster name, but his fit and timing make him a meaningful piece for New York.

Rosario brings offense and right-handed value to the bench

On the surface, Rosario’s numbers this season are steady but unspectacular — a .270 average with a .310 OBP and .426 slugging percentage.

He’s totaled five homers and 18 RBIs across 158 plate appearances, with most of that damage coming against left-handed pitching.

Against southpaws, Rosario is slashing .299 with three homers and 10 RBIs — a clear strength the Yankees can exploit situationally.

For a team that’s been leaning heavily on unproductive right-handed bats, Rosario offers a bat with real contact and gap power.

His 105 wRC+ makes him an above-average hitter this season, something New York’s bench hasn’t consistently featured in recent weeks.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Yankees benefit from Rosario’s defensive versatility

Rosario’s greatest value might be his glove, and more importantly, his ability to move that glove across the field seamlessly.

He’s logged innings at second base, third base, shortstop, and all three outfield spots throughout his MLB career.

This kind of positional flexibility gives the Yankees much-needed breathing room when injuries or platoon matchups dictate late-game strategy.

Think of Rosario as a Swiss Army knife — not flashy, but always reliable when something needs patching on short notice.

Whether filling in for an off-day or entering as a pinch hitter, Rosario gives Aaron Boone more levers to pull in close games.

What this means for Oswald Peraza’s future

This acquisition might quietly mark the end of the road for Oswald Peraza in pinstripes, at least in the short term.

Peraza has failed to develop into the impactful infielder the Yankees hoped for, and Rosario offers more polish and maturity.

Given Rosario’s offensive edge, defensive range, and postseason experience, it’s hard to see Peraza holding onto a roster spot.

Unless a trade opens the door or injuries strike, Rosario likely leapfrogs Peraza in the pecking order immediately.

The Yankees need production now, not projection — and Rosario answers that call more convincingly at this stage.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Yankees could now pivot to pitching upgrades

With third base stabilized and bench depth improved, general manager Brian Cashman may now turn his attention to the mound.

The bullpen is running on fumes, and the Yankees are reportedly scouring the market for reliable middle relief and rotation insurance.

Having shored up the offense with Ryan McMahon and Rosario, Cashman is expected to shift gears toward arm talent by the deadline.

These aren’t headline-grabbing moves, but they build the kind of depth championship teams rely on in October.

Now it’s a matter of rounding out the roster and hoping the stars — including Aaron Judge — stay healthy down the stretch.