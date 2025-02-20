Yankees’ forgotten infield prospect is on his last leg and he knows it

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Oswald Peraza isn’t just competing for a starting role this spring—he’s fighting to keep his Yankees career alive. With third base still up for grabs, the 24-year-old has a window to seize the job, but his chances are slim unless he can take a major leap offensively and showcase his defensive versatility. With no minor-league options left, this might be his final opportunity to prove he belongs.

A Career at a Crossroads

Peraza’s Yankees journey has been turbulent. He was once considered the team’s shortstop of the future, but that dream ended when Anthony Volpe exploded onto the scene in spring training two years ago. Peraza still feels the sting of that decision and reflected on it with NJ Advance Media this week.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

“In my mind, I was the best shortstop we had,” Peraza admitted. “It’s two years ago, but still a little hard for me. I know Volpe is pretty good. I know he’s a Gold Glove. I’m still waiting for my moment. Maybe this year.”

While Peraza’s defense has always been solid, his offensive production hasn’t inspired much confidence. In 74 career MLB games, he’s slashed .216/.297/.315—a far cry from the numbers the Yankees need from a starting infielder. His Triple-A performance last season wasn’t much better, hitting .246/.341/.394 with a 94 wRC+, meaning he was 6% below average compared to the rest of the league.

A Make-or-Break Spring

Peraza knows this is it. If he doesn’t win a spot on the roster, the Yankees will likely have no choice but to designate him for assignment, allowing another team to claim him off waivers.

The pressure is on, and spring training will be the proving ground. Some players crumble under this kind of weight, while others rise to the moment. Which version of Peraza shows up could determine the next chapter of his career.

