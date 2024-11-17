Yankees could target Cubs infielder to solve second base

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Yankees are preparing to be creative this off-season in finding a replacement for Gleyber Torres at second base. With Torres expected to command an $18+ million salary in free agency after earning $14.2 million in his final year of arbitration, it appears unlikely that the Yankees will retain him at such a cost.

Promoting Caleb Durbin

One potential option for the Yankees is to promote prospect Caleb Durbin, who offers a cost-effective, pre-arbitration solution at second base. Durbin’s defensive skills and base-running capabilities make him an appealing candidate, though he would lack Torres’ established offensive track record. However, the Yankees may explore another intriguing route to fill the position.

Yankees Could Pursue Nico Hoerner

Another option the Yankees could pursue is acquiring Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner. Although this move would likely require parting with a valuable prospect, it would bring a strong addition to the infield. Hoerner, 27, has demonstrated versatility with experience at both second base and shortstop. Last season, he logged 1,234.1 innings at second base, posting a .986 fielding percentage, four defensive runs saved, and 10 outs above average—making him one of the top defensive second basemen in MLB. This defensive prowess would be a significant upgrade over Torres.

Enhanced Base-Running Capabilities

In addition to his defensive strengths, Hoerner stole 31 bases last season, adding value as a base-running threat—an area where Torres struggled. This skill set aligns well with the Yankees’ desire to enhance their overall speed and efficiency on the base paths.

Offensive Profile

Offensively, Hoerner produced a .273/.335/.373 slash line, with seven home runs, 48 RBIs, and a 103 wRC+. While slightly above average, Hoerner’s .100 isolated power indicates that he is more of a contact hitter rather than a power threat. He excels in making consistent contact, ranking in the 99th percentile for both whiff rate and strikeout rate, though his 1% barrel rate suggests limited home run potential. As a leadoff hitter, his speed and contact skills could be highly valuable in generating runs, especially if the Yankees retain Juan Soto on a long-term extension.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Durbin’s Developmental Potential

The Yankees have high hopes for Caleb Durbin, who may one day match or even surpass Hoerner’s capabilities, particularly if he can develop more power at the plate. Durbin possesses strong plate discipline but remains less experienced than Hoerner, making the veteran an appealing short-term solution.

Contract Considerations

Hoerner is currently entering the second year of a three-year, $35 million contract, averaging $11.67 million per season. He would be under team control for two more years, making him a cost-effective option for the Yankees. However, it remains uncertain whether the Cubs would be willing to part with him. Hoerner recently underwent surgery to repair a right flexor tendon injury on October 11 but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 season.

Creative Solutions Needed

Given the limited options available at second base in free agency, the Yankees must explore all avenues, including leveraging their prospect pool or pursuing a creative trade, to fill this critical infield spot effectively.