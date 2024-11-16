Yankees’ surging infielder named 2024 AFL Breakout Prospect of the Year

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Arizona Fall League has become the christening of Yankees’ prospect Caleb Durbin, who has become the talk of the farm system after a strong performance this fall. After setting the record for stolen bases in an AFL season (29), Durbin was named the AFL Breakout Prospect of the Year for the 2024 season, an award handed out to an underrated prospect without much buzz attached to their name. Acquired from the Atlanta Braves in a trade that saw Lucas Luetge shipped out of the Bronx, he was a throw-in who has now entered his hat into the second base job for 2025.

While the Yankees could go externally for infield help, one could argue that the current favorite to win the 2B job on the roster is Caleb Durbin, who has elite bat-to-ball abilities to go with an aggressive baserunning style.

Caleb Durbin Continues Gaining Buzz For Yankees’ 2B Job

It was a dominant showing for Caleb Durbin in the Arizona Fall League as he swiped 29 bases in 30 attempts, setting the record for a single season. His .976 OPS and 29 hits in 24 games helped him get named to the AFL Fall Stars Game, where he collected two hits including a double, but the impressive part of his stint comes with his excellent batted ball data.

He barreled over 10% of batted balls while hitting five home runs, showing off some more power than we’re used to from the versatile infielder. He struck out six times to go with some of the improved damage contact, showing that his bat-to-ball skills are just as good if not better than when he first joined the Yankees’ organization.

With Gleyber Torres hitting free agency and the organization not many many attempts to retain him in previous seasons, it could indicate that change is on the horizon at second base.

READ MORE: Yankees could make a run at World Series kryptonite pitcher in free agency

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Cashman mentioned a few options when it comes to replacing Torres at second base, mentioning adding a second baseman, adding a third baseman and moving Jazz Chisholm back to second, or looking internally at someone like Caleb Durbin.

Manager Aaron Boone referred to the 24-year-old as a “stud” and said he would play a big role for the 2025 team, and the Yankees view him highly internally as well. An excellent baserunner and defender, Caleb Durbin has some of the skills that the team lacked at second with Gleyber Torres, but whether his bat is up to snuff or not remains to be seen.

With a 129 wRC+ and 10 home runs across 82 Triple-A games this past season, he showed off a capable bat at the highest level MiLB has to offer, but the improvements in his batted ball data are encouraging. His elite contact rates and walk rates are intriguing as well, although his swing decisions could use some work.

The Yankees will have a tough call to make at second base, but Caleb Durbin has done all he can to boost his stock this winter.