Yankees could solve second base woes with Rays high-upside trade target

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Yankees recognize that entering the 2025 season with Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu as primary options to fill a starting infield role would be a significant misstep. LeMahieu, who has been in decline for several seasons, would need a near-miraculous turnaround at 36 years old to contribute meaningfully. In 2024, he appeared in just 67 games, slashing .204/.269/.259 with two home runs, 26 RBIs, and a 52 wRC+. His struggles at the plate and declining athleticism make him a questionable choice for an everyday role.

Cabrera, meanwhile, profiles as the team’s super-utility player, capable of filling in across multiple positions. However, relying on him as a regular starter creates a significant gap in offensive production.

The Yankees might be better off reallocating LeMahieu’s roster spot, even if it means absorbing the remainder of his salary. Despite this, general manager Brian Cashman doesn’t appear ready to give up on LeMahieu just yet, and his contract shouldn’t deter the team from seeking an upgrade via trade.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Lowe: A Perfect Fit?

One potential solution for the Yankees could be Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe, a name recently floated by Mike Axisa of CBS Sports.

“To me, Lowe is the best infield trade target, and we can safely assume he’s available because the Rays will trade anyone at any time. A lefty with 30-homer power and good enough defensive chops at second base would make the Yankees better.”

Lowe, a 30-year-old left-handed hitter, brings significant upside despite some injury concerns. He played 107 games for the Rays in 2024, slashing .244/.311/.473 with 21 home runs, 58 RBIs, and a 123 wRC+, making him 23% better than the average MLB hitter. Lowe also provided 2.2 WAR, demonstrating his overall value at the position.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Lowe’s contract is another appealing aspect. He is under team control through 2027, with a 2026 club option priced at $11.5 million. For 2025, the Rays exercised his $10.5 million club option, signaling his value to the organization. However, Tampa Bay is well-known for trading players when the return is right, and Lowe could be available if the Yankees offer a compelling package of prospects.

Lowe’s Defensive Profile

Defensively, Lowe is a solid option at second base, posting -1 defensive runs saved and zero outs above average across 459.1 innings in 2024. While those metrics are average, he committed no errors and maintained a perfect fielding percentage, providing a level of reliability that the Yankees could use. Comparatively, Lowe offers a defensive upgrade over Gleyber Torres and brings more power from the left side of the plate.

Lowe’s offensive ceiling is another reason he could be a valuable addition to the Yankees. In 2021, he hit a career-high 39 home runs, showcasing his ability to deliver elite power when healthy. Yankee Stadium’s hitter-friendly dimensions could further amplify his production, giving the Yankees a formidable presence in the lineup.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Weighing the Cost

Acquiring Lowe would likely require the Yankees to part with a decent package of prospects, but the return on investment could be well worth it. His combination of power, defensive reliability, and team control through 2027 makes him an ideal candidate for a team looking to contend in the immediate and long-term future.

If the Yankees decide not to pursue Lowe, they could explore alternatives such as Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, who brings versatility and contact skills to the table. Regardless of the specific target, Cashman understands the urgency of upgrading the infield.

Maximizing the Primes of Judge and Cole

The Yankees are well aware that their window to win a championship is tied to the primes of Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole. With both players performing at elite levels, the team cannot afford to enter the 2025 season with glaring holes in the infield. Whether through a trade for Lowe, Donovan, or another high-caliber infielder, the Yankees need to make a bold move to ensure they are positioned as legitimate contenders. Addressing the infield is no longer optional—it’s essential for their title aspirations.