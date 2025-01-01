The Yankees need to step on the gas and make one final blockbuster move

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Yankees are in a pivotal moment where they have to capitalize on the final prime years of Gerrit Cole and the MVP-caliber seasons of Aaron Judge. Cole, who continues to anchor the rotation as one of the best pitchers in baseball, and Judge, coming off yet another dominant MVP season, provide the Yankees with a rare window to chase a World Series title.

This duo gives the Yankees the star power needed to contend, but it won’t last forever, and failing to act decisively this offseason could waste their best opportunity in years.

The Infield Remains a Weak Spot

Despite making several notable moves this offseason, the Yankees’ infield remains a glaring question mark. Going into the season with Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu as the primary options at second and third base would be a significant gamble.

Cabrera’s versatility and energy make him a valuable utility player, but his offensive inconsistencies don’t project well for an everyday role. Similarly, LeMahieu’s steep decline in offensive production over the past two seasons raises concerns about his ability to contribute meaningfully in a full-time capacity.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

For a team with championship aspirations, these options simply aren’t good enough. The Yankees need an upgrade to solidify their infield and ensure they have a roster capable of competing against the top teams in the league.

Brendan Donovan: A Logical Fit

One potential solution for the Yankees is targeting Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Donovan is a left-handed hitter with excellent on-base skills and defensive versatility, making him an ideal addition to the Yankees’ lineup.

In 2024, Donovan slashed .278/.342/.417 with 14 home runs and 73 runs batted in, all while playing multiple positions across the infield and outfield. His ability to slot in at second or third base would immediately address the Yankees’ needs, and his defensive skills would improve an infield that has lacked consistency.

Beyond his production, Donovan’s contract situation is highly appealing. He’s under team control through 2028, offering the Yankees an affordable and long-term solution. Adding a player like Donovan would not only bolster the current roster but also provide stability for years to come.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Exploring Superstar Options

While Donovan represents a practical and cost-effective solution, the Yankees could also consider making a bold move for a superstar like Carlos Correa. Correa, a proven performer in both the regular season and playoffs, would bring a dynamic presence to the Yankees’ infield. His bat and glove would transform the lineup and solidify the left side of the infield, giving the Yankees a legitimate star in a critical position.

Acquiring Correa would require a significant financial commitment or trade package, but the Yankees have already shown a willingness to spend this offseason. Making a move for a player of his caliber would signal their intent to go all-in for a title while Judge and Cole are still at the peak of their powers.

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

One Final Move to Complete the Offseason

The Yankees have already made strides to improve their roster this winter, but they are still one step away from putting together a championship-caliber team. General manager Brian Cashman should be scouring the trade market for opportunities to add the missing piece, whether that’s a versatile player like Donovan or a game-changing superstar like Correa.

With Judge and Cole leading the way, the Yankees have a unique opportunity to chase their 28th championship. However, standing pat with their current roster would undermine their chances. Making one final blockbuster move could be the difference between another year of playoff disappointment and finally breaking their World Series drought.