Yankees’ Aaron Judge sets another historic mark in hot start to season

New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge is having another historic start to the season. He blasted his fifth home run of the season on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he drove in four RBIs in the contest.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes MLB history with red-hot start

He now has a league-leading 15 RBIs through just the first six games of the season, which put him in another historic spot in baseball history. According to OptaSTATS on X, Judge is just the second player in MLB with at least five home runs and 15 RBIs through a team’s first six games of a season, with Yankees legend Babe Ruth being the other.

Judge is looking to be a major difference maker for the Yankees this season. The team lost Juan Soto in free agency and has seen key pieces go down with injuries, including Giancarlo Stanton.

However, the Yankees have flexed tremendous power through these first six games. They have 22 home runs so far, which is an MLB lead. When Judge is on his A-game, it’s easier for the rest of the team to follow suit, and so far they have done exactly that.

The Yankees will rely on Judge to get back to the World Series

Judge had another historic MVP campaign last season, in which he blasted 58 home runs, drove in 144 runs, and batted .322. He is now just one of five players in MLB history to have three or more seasons with 50 or more home runs.

If Judge continues this torrid pace throughout the year, he will be on track for another MVP campaign and hopefully can have it translate into the postseason. The Yankees are on a revenge tour after losing in the World Series last year, and they will be relying on Judge to play at his best to get there.