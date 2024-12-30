Yankees facing disaster-class at third base with veteran option

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have a significant question mark in the infield, and relying on veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu to fill the void may no longer be a viable solution.

Once a key contributor to the lineup, LeMahieu’s offensive metrics have steadily declined, leaving little optimism for a resurgence. Despite public optimism from both manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Yankees should be exploring alternative options.

Boone and Cashman Maintain Hope

At the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas, Aaron Boone expressed cautious optimism about LeMahieu’s ability to bounce back, citing the importance of improved health. “I don’t want to rule that out because I feel like whatever we’ve seen the last couple of years and what’s in your mind, good health goes a long way in potentially putting him right back into the mix,” Boone said earlier this month.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Cashman echoed Boone’s sentiments, suggesting that injuries have played a significant role in LeMahieu’s decline over the last two seasons. “I believe he’ll be healthy going into camp, and he’s looking forward to erasing the tough memories of the last two seasons,” Cashman said. “The injuries have derailed him. I know before the most recent injury hit, he looked good in spring. We started to get excited — that’s the guy. (This) is a new year. We’ll see what happens.”

While health may improve LeMahieu’s overall performance, it’s hard to ignore the mounting evidence that his days as an elite offensive player are behind him.

Offensive Decline Paints a Clear Picture

LeMahieu’s production has dropped off significantly over the past two seasons, particularly in 2024, when he slashed .204/.269/.259 with only two home runs and 26 runs batted in across 67 games. His wRC+ of 52 was among the lowest of his career, and his ability to drive the ball with authority has diminished sharply. His lack of power, once a key component of his success, has severely limited his ability to impact games offensively.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The decline isn’t limited to just his bat. LeMahieu’s athletic profile has taken a hit, with reduced bat speed and an inability to adjust to high-velocity pitches. These trends indicate that even if he’s healthy, his ceiling may be significantly lower than what the Yankees need at third base.

Yankees Should Look to the Trade Market

Relying on LeMahieu to handle third base full-time in 2025 would be a gamble the Yankees cannot afford to take. His declining offensive metrics and capped upside make it imperative for the team to explore outside solutions via trade. The Yankees need a player who can contribute consistently on both sides of the ball, particularly with the infield already lacking offensive firepower following the departures of Gleyber Torres and others.

Adding a younger, more athletic player through a trade would provide the Yankees with the stability they need at third base while offering more upside than LeMahieu can provide at this stage of his career. While Boone and Cashman’s optimism about LeMahieu’s potential rebound is commendable, it may be time to accept that his role is better suited to a utility infielder rather than an everyday starter.