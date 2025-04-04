Yankees find a new lineup equation, give star outfielder a day off

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees aren’t just riding a hot streak offensively — they’re embracing a flexible, matchup-based lineup approach that’s keeping opposing teams guessing. After avoiding a sweep against the Diamondbacks with a 9–7 win Thursday night, manager Aaron Boone shuffled the deck again to kick off a new series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

And once again, the lineup is built around players who are seeing the ball as well as anyone in baseball right now.

Ben Rice Leads the Way at the Top

Ben Rice got his shot at the leadoff spot on Thursday and didn’t disappoint. The 26-year-old lefty collected a double, drew a pair of walks, and crossed home plate twice — the kind of disruptive presence you want setting the tone.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With Austin Wells getting the day off, Rice stepped into a bigger role and seized it.

So far this season, Rice is slashing an eye-popping .375/.474/.875 with two home runs and two RBIs through his first handful of games. It’s a small sample, sure, but the contact is loud, the approach is disciplined, and the confidence is unmistakable.

Boone seems to trust his bat against right-handed pitching, and as long as Rice keeps barreling the ball, he’ll find himself penciled in early and often.

Trent Grisham Steps In for Bellinger

The Yankees also gave Cody Bellinger a night off, turning to Trent Grisham in centerfield. The 28-year-old may be the team’s fourth outfielder on paper, but he sure didn’t look like it in Thursday’s win.

Grisham went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, showcasing why he’s considered one of the better defensive outfielders in the league — and why he’s an underrated bat when he’s feeling right.

Through limited action so far, Grisham is hitting a blistering .500/.583/.900. He’s giving the Yankees more than just defensive insurance — he’s delivering timely hits and reminding folks why he was once a Gold Glove winner in San Diego.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm Climbs the Order

With a new series comes a new opportunity for Jazz Chisholm Jr., who continues his surge at the plate. Boone moved him into the three-hole Friday night, a nod to the 27-year-old’s scorching start to the season.

Chisholm entered the game hitting .292 with four home runs and eight RBIs, posting a slugging percentage north of .700. His power-speed combo and energy have brought a different edge to the Yankees’ infield, and moving him up in the order gives him more chances to drive in runs behind Rice and Aaron Judge.

Paul Goldschmidt slides into the cleanup spot, hoping to build on his steady production and provide protection behind Chisholm.

Max Fried Looks for More Efficiency

On the mound, Max Fried will make his second start in pinstripes after a mixed debut. He went 4.2 innings against Milwaukee in his first outing, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

The stuff was there — his trademark sinker and sweeping curve were dancing — but Fried needed 94 pitches to get through less than five innings. The Yankees are counting on a more economical effort this time around as they try to string together consecutive wins and keep the early momentum going.

Friday’s matchup isn’t just another game — it’s another step in shaping the identity of this team. A little grit, a little swagger, and a lot of moving parts seem to be the early formula for success.