Yankees could get the MVP-version of their $26.6 million acquisition

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have long been linked to Cody Bellinger, and 2025 might be the perfect opportunity to unlock his full potential. After a down year in 2024, Bellinger’s left-handed swing and strong defensive profile make him an ideal fit for Yankee Stadium. Given his past success and the change of scenery, he has the tools to become a key contributor for the Yankees.

A Natural Fit for Yankee Stadium

Bellinger’s lefty power is tailor-made for Yankee Stadium, with its short porch in right field. Last season with the Cubs, he hit 18 home runs while slashing .266/.325/.426, but Statcast data suggests that number could have risen to 24 if he had been playing in the Bronx. His slugging percentage would have likely jumped as well, giving the Yankees the power boost they desperately need.

The hitter-friendly dimensions of Yankee Stadium could help Bellinger rediscover the form that made him the 2019 National League MVP, when he hit 47 home runs with a .305/.406/.629 slash line and an incredible 161 wRC+. While he may not replicate that elite production, a resurgence to something closer to his 2023 season, where he hit 26 home runs with a .307/.356/.525 slash line and 136 wRC+, is realistic.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A Defensive Upgrade

Bellinger’s value extends beyond his bat. In 2023, he was worth 4.4 WAR, largely because of his contributions both at the plate and in the field. He remains an above-average center fielder and first baseman, giving the Yankees a defensive boost wherever they deploy him. While his defensive metrics took a slight hit in 2024 (-5.0 Def), his versatility and athleticism still provide an upgrade over their current options.

The Yankees struggled defensively in several areas in 2024, so adding a player with Bellinger’s ability to cover ground in center field or handle first base with ease could shore up their defense while making the team more dynamic.

The Case for a Bounce-Back Season

Bellinger’s 2024 season, where he posted a .266/.325/.426 line with a 109 wRC+ and 2.2 WAR, was a step back from his strong 2023 campaign. However, his walk rate improved slightly (7.9% in 2024 versus 7.2% in 2023), and his strikeout rate remained low (15.6% both years), suggesting his plate discipline is still intact.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

His isolated power (ISO) fell to .161 in 2024 after sitting at .218 in 2023, but much of that can be attributed to playing in a less hitter-friendly ballpark. A move to Yankee Stadium could provide the jolt he needs to regain his power stroke and produce at an elite level once again.

A Player Ready to Be Revitalized

Bellinger has always been vocal about his admiration for the Yankees and the idea of playing in New York. That motivation, combined with the support of a contending team and a home ballpark suited to his swing, could be exactly what he needs to return to form.

The Yankees have a chance to unlock the version of Cody Bellinger that terrorized opposing pitchers in 2019 and rebounded impressively in 2023. With his combination of power, defensive value, and untapped potential in Yankee Stadium, Bellinger might be the perfect addition to the Bronx Bombers for 2025.