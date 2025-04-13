Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton on the verage of big rehab step

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton is inching closer to making his return for the Yankees, and while that’s typically welcome news, it comes with a twist this time around. Stanton has been rehabbing from injuries to both elbows — a rare and frustrating combo — but he’s now trending in the right direction, ramping up baseball activities and hitting off the team’s high-velocity Trajekt machine in recent weeks.

Manager Aaron Boone offered a positive update Sunday, saying Stanton is “getting close” to the next phase of his recovery.

The Simulated Work Is Good — But Not the Same

The Trajekt machine is no joke — it simulates big-league velocity and pitch movement with uncanny realism, a tool the Yankees often use to bridge the gap between batting practice and live game action. Stanton’s been taking hacks off it as part of his progression, which shows the team’s confidence in where he’s at physically.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

But while that machine can mimic a 98 mph heater or a wicked slider on the corner, it still doesn’t replicate the unpredictability of live pitching or the adrenaline of a game. The Yankees know that, and they’ll want to see how Stanton looks when he faces real arms before making any hard timeline decisions.

Still, if all goes well, a return sometime in May is on the table.

Complicating the DH Picture

The Yankees built their early-season plans assuming Stanton would be their designated hitter — a role he’s long occupied due to his ongoing health battles. But while he’s been sidelined, Ben Rice has stepped in and done more than just hold the line — he’s been thriving.

Not only is Rice leading off, but he’s also posted monster numbers, quickly establishing himself as a fixture in the lineup. His plate discipline, power, and ability to hit high-velocity pitching have made him one of the Yankees’ most productive bats early on.

That makes Stanton’s return a little more complicated than usual.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Balancing Bats and Keeping Rhythm

When Stanton is healthy, he’s still capable of launching baseballs into orbit. But getting him regular at-bats without pulling Rice out of the lineup might force Aaron Boone to get creative. A potential platoon split, rotating days off, or even a reduced DH share could be on the table — especially if Rice continues producing the way he has.

For now, Stanton’s focus is on finishing his ramp-up and staying healthy. But when he’s ready, the Yankees will have some decisions to make — and for once, it’s not about a lack of depth, but how to manage it.