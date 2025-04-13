The Yankees are getting insane value from $12.5 million investment

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

When the Yankees signed 37-year-old Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal, expectations were modest. Maybe he could plug the gap left by Anthony Rizzo’s decline. Maybe he’d give them a few competitive at-bats and handle first base without issues.

Instead, Goldschmidt has turned back the clock and is quietly becoming one of the team’s best offensive players to open the 2025 season.

Producing Like It’s 2015 Again

Through 14 games, Goldschmidt is slashing .358/.397/.491 with a 153 wRC+, meaning he’s been 53% better than the average MLB hitter so far. That’s not just serviceable — that’s impactful. He’s driven in five runs, scored eight, and added a homer while serving as a reliable tone-setter in the lineup.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Saturday against the Giants, Goldschmidt added an RBI double and a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing in Cody Bellinger in the first inning. It wasn’t a loud game, but it was exactly what he’s been giving the Yankees since Opening Day: quality at-bats, situational hitting, and timely production.

Statcast Loves What It’s Seeing

Goldschmidt’s metrics paint a picture of a hitter who hasn’t lost his edge — just maybe retooled it.

He ranks in the 90th percentile in launch angle sweet spot, which means he’s consistently finding that perfect barrel path. His whiff rate sits in the 83rd percentile, strikeout rate in the 73rd, and most impressively, he ranks in the 99th percentile in expected batting average.

He’s not crushing the ball the way he once did, but he’s making smart, consistent contact — something the Yankees lineup badly needed.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Leadoff Role Looks Like a Natural Fit

The most surprising twist in Goldschmidt’s early-season resurgence? His role as the Yankees’ leadoff hitter.

In a spot traditionally reserved for speed and on-base ability, Goldschmidt is thriving. Batting leadoff, he’s hitting .364/.333/.636 with a .969 OPS. The OBP is slightly suppressed by sacrifice hits, but the overall production is undeniable.

He’s setting the table and keeping the pressure on opposing pitchers right out of the gate. That’s something the Yankees haven’t had in quite some time.

A Bargain Compared to Past Contracts

After watching Anthony Rizzo hit a wall over the past two seasons while collecting $17 million per year, the Yankees needed a low-risk, high-upside move at first base. Goldschmidt has not only filled the void — he’s outperformed expectations.

He’s added stability to the infield, leadership to the clubhouse, and a dependable right-handed bat in a lineup that needed more balance. For a one-year investment, he’s been one of the best value pickups in the league.