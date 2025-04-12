Yankees 8, Giants 4: Good news and bad news after solid rebound performance

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After a bumpy ride that saw them lose four of their last five games, the New York Yankees found their footing Saturday in an 8-4 win over the San Francisco Giants.

It wasn’t just the scoreboard that offered relief—it was the much-needed spark from a struggling rotation member, a flash of the old Cody Bellinger, and yet another moonshot from Ben Rice that lit the way.

Will Warren Offers a Breath of Fresh Air

Entering the game with the rotation clinging to a league-worst 5.46 ERA, the Yankees were in desperate need of a pick-me-up.

Will Warren, whose starting spot had begun to look shakier than a soda can on a rollercoaster, stepped up in a big way. Across five innings, Warren limited the Giants to just two runs on a modest two hits and two walks, while striking out six.

It wasn’t just a good outing—it was a lifeline. With Clarke Schmidt waiting in the wings, Warren pitched like a man who knew the writing was on the wall, and he took a Sharpie to rewrite it.

Cody Bellinger Finds a Pulse

If you blinked, you might have missed the swing that could mark a turning point for Cody Bellinger. The former MVP had been ice cold—more freezer burn than flame—batting a frigid .100 since March 30.

But with Aaron Judge on base in the first inning, Bellinger laced a triple to bring home the opening run.

He ended the night with two hits, a sign that maybe the gears are finally clicking back into place. For a lineup craving production, his resurgence couldn’t come at a better time.

Overall, it was a very nice offensive display for the Yankees offense, with 11 hits and eight runs.

Ben Rice Isn’t Slowing Down

Then there’s Ben Rice, who’s swinging the bat like it owes him money. The rookie sensation launched another home run on Saturday, bringing his season total to four and pushing his average to .310 with a blistering .690 slugging percentage.

Rice’s bat has been one of the few consistent sparks in an otherwise volatile Yankees offense. His performance is starting to feel less like a hot streak and more like a player planting his flag in the everyday lineup.

Devin Williams Still Finding His Groove

Despite the win, not everything was smooth sailing. Closer Devin Williams continued to look out of sync, opening the ninth with a walk and a double. While he avoided a meltdown, the shakiness remains a concern.

Williams, historically a slow starter, appears to be in the annual process of tinkering under the hood. The hope is that he finds the rhythm before too many save opportunities start slipping through the cracks.

With the series tied, the Yankees will look to ride this momentum into Sunday and piece together a stretch of consistency that’s been sorely missing.