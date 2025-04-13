Yankees 4, Giants 5: Good news and bad news from another Rodon implosion

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees had every opportunity to close out a winnable game on Sunday afternoon but let it unravel in the second half, falling 5–4 to the San Francisco Giants in a series finale they’ll be kicking themselves over.

After jumping out to a 3–0 lead through two innings, the offense stalled, the starting pitching cracked, and the bullpen couldn’t get a late rally over the finish line. Now sitting at 8–7 on the season, the Bombers head into a new week still trying to find their rhythm.

Early Offense Flashes Promise

Things started off on the right foot. Paul Goldschmidt got the Yankees on the board with an RBI in the first inning. JC Escarra followed that with a double to right in the second, driving in another run. Ben Rice then continued his strong start to the season with a sharp single to left, pushing the lead to 3–0.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

For a brief moment, it looked like the Yankees were going to cruise. But the offense quieted down, managing just six total hits on the day with nine strikeouts and four walks. There were chances late — Jazz Chisholm cranked a solo homer in the eighth to bring it within one — but the Yankees couldn’t string together the big hit when they needed it most.

Rodón Shines, Then Crumbles — Again

Carlos Rodón looked sharp early, blowing fastballs by hitters and racking up strikeouts. But as has been the trend, one inning unraveled everything.

Rodón served up two homers to Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, who drove in four of San Francisco’s five runs. The big blow came in the sixth, when Lee launched a three-run homer to flip the game and give the Giants a 4–3 lead. Rodón finished the day with 5.2 innings pitched, allowing four earned runs, three walks, eight strikeouts, and two long balls.

His ERA now sits at 5.48 — a number that perfectly reflects how inconsistent he’s been. The stuff is there. The dominance flashes. But the inability to avoid the big mistake keeps sinking him.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bullpen Holds, But Offense Fades

The Yankees bullpen actually did its job on Sunday. Ian Hamilton and Tim Hill combined for 2.2 scoreless innings and struck out five, giving the offense multiple chances to close the gap.

But San Francisco’s pen slammed the door. Hayden Birdsong struck out three over two perfect innings, silencing the Yankees’ bats late and preserving the win.

Despite the loss, there were some silver linings: Goldschmidt continues to produce at the top of the lineup, Rice remains a tough out, and the bullpen looked far more composed than it has in recent outings.

The Yankees will now turn their attention to the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, with Carlos Carrasco taking the mound against Seth Lugo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM in the Bronx.