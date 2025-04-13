Yankees pitcher receives injection to treat knee swelling

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ early-season rotation struggles took another hit over the weekend as veteran starter Marcus Stroman was placed on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation. After a disastrous outing against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, Stroman reported discomfort in the knee, prompting the team to send him for imaging.

An MRI didn’t reveal any structural damage, but there was enough swelling to raise concern — and now, Stroman is being shut down for at least two weeks while receiving treatment.

Stroman’s Rough Outing Was Followed by Medical Attention

Stroman’s start on Friday lasted just 0.2 innings, during which he surrendered five earned runs on four hits and three walks, throwing only 23 strikes across 46 pitches. His ERA ballooned to 11.57 through his first three outings of the season, where he’s logged a total of just seven innings.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The outing was the latest in a string of rough starts for the 32-year-old, who has shown a concerning dip in velocity and effectiveness across the board. He’s struck out just 6.14 batters per nine innings and hasn’t looked anywhere near the version the Yankees hoped they were getting when they signed him.

After the performance, Stroman reported knee soreness, and the team decided to act quickly.

“The MRI was good, but he had some swelling in there somewhere,” manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. “So try to eliminate that, hopefully get him ramped up pretty quick and, hopefully, something that really helps him move it forward.”

Cortisone Shot to Help Reduce Swelling

The Yankees opted for a cortisone injection in Stroman’s left knee in hopes of reducing the inflammation and allowing him to get back on track without a long-term absence. It’s a common route for managing this kind of issue, especially early in the season when preserving depth matters most.

The 15-day IL stint will give Stroman time to recover while the team evaluates next steps. With Clarke Schmidt nearing a return and Will Warren showing promise in his latest outing, the Yankees may not rush Stroman back unless he’s fully ready.

Hoping for a Reset — Physically and Mentally

This IL stint may ultimately serve as a needed reset for Stroman, who’s struggled to find any sort of rhythm in his first few turns through the rotation. Whether the knee was nagging him before Friday or flared up as a result, it’s clear something wasn’t right.

Now the Yankees will try to get him right — and fast — before the rotation becomes even more stretched.



