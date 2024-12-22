Yankees could clear almost $20 million to spend with one trade

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees’ recent signing of Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal has pushed their estimated luxury tax salary allocations to $298.2 million, leaving little flexibility before hitting the $301 million threshold. With several roster needs still unresolved, general manager Brian Cashman must now consider moves to free up payroll space.

Marcus Stroman as a Trade Candidate

Marcus Stroman and his $18.5 million salary for the 2025 season stand out as the most logical contract for the Yankees to shed. Stroman’s performance has been inconsistent, and his value is further complicated by a potential player option for the 2026 season that triggers if he pitches more than 140 innings in 2025. Trading Stroman would create significant payroll relief while opening the door for the Yankees to address other areas of need.

Stroman’s 2024 Numbers:

Innings pitched : 154.2

: 154.2 ERA : 4.31

: 4.31 Strikeouts per nine innings : 6.58 (career-low)

: 6.58 (career-low) Left-on-base percentage : 73.9%

: 73.9% Ground ball rate: 49.2% (down from 57.2% in 2023)

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

However, moving Stroman will require finding a trade partner willing to take on his salary. Teams looking for rotational depth might find Stroman appealing, but the Yankees may need to include a prospect or take back a smaller contract to facilitate a deal.

Trent Grisham’s Contract and the Outfield Picture

Another potential cost-saving measure involves trading Trent Grisham, whose $5 million salary could provide the Yankees with some breathing room under the luxury tax threshold. While moving Grisham would be less impactful financially than dealing Stroman, it would create a vacancy in the outfield. The Yankees would then need to rely on internal options or make an additional move to fill the gap, potentially complicating their efforts to maintain roster balance.

Grisham’s solid defense and ability to cover multiple outfield spots make him a valuable asset, but his offensive inconsistencies could make him expendable in the Yankees’ quest to reallocate resources — I highly doubt it, though.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Addressing Needs in the Infield

The Yankees still need a solution at second or third base, which could allow Jazz Chisholm to return to his natural position at second. With limited options in free agency and a preference to avoid long-term commitments, the Yankees are likely to explore the trade market for an answer.

Potential trade targets could include controllable players on reasonable contracts as the team looks to maximize value while staying under the luxury tax threshold. Adding an established infielder would solidify the lineup and improve defensive alignment, enhancing the team’s overall competitiveness.

Balancing Payroll and Roster Needs

Clearing salary through trades will be key for the Yankees to address their remaining roster gaps without exceeding the luxury tax threshold. While trading Stroman appears to be the most impactful and feasible option, moving Grisham or pursuing other creative solutions could also provide the necessary flexibility.

With the team still in need of infield reinforcements, Cashman’s next moves will be critical in shaping the Yankees’ path to contention in 2025. Balancing financial constraints with the desire to improve will require strategic decision-making as the offseason continues.