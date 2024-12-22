Yankees playing dangerous game trying to resurrect veteran infielder

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are taking a calculated gamble on former MVP Paul Goldschmidt, signing him to a one-year, $12.5 million deal with performance-based incentives. This move reflects the team’s desire to balance short-term risk with potential high reward while addressing a vacancy at first base.

A Decline Since His MVP Season

Goldschmidt is just two years removed from winning the 2022 National League MVP, a season in which he slashed .317/.404/.578 with 35 home runs, 115 RBIs, and a 6.8 WAR. However, his production has sharply declined since then. In 2024, the veteran first baseman slashed .245/.302/.414, hitting 22 home runs with 65 RBIs and a league-average 100 wRC+. His WAR dropped to just 1.1, reflecting a 75% decrease in overall value compared to his MVP season.

Despite these struggles, the Yankees see potential in Goldschmidt as a short-term solution. His diminished performance is evident, but the team is betting that a change of scenery and renewed motivation could help him recapture some of his former brilliance.

Why the Yankees Chose Goldschmidt Over a Trade

The Yankees had opportunities to trade for a first baseman but opted to pursue Goldschmidt in free agency instead. Players like Nathaniel Lowe, and LaMonte Wade Jr. was available on the trade market, but those deals would have required the Yankees to part with valuable prospects. By signing Goldschmidt, the team retains its assets while addressing a critical need at a reasonable cost.

Goldschmidt’s contract structure also plays into the Yankees’ strategy. The one-year deal minimizes long-term risk, while incentives offer additional motivation for the veteran to perform at a high level. This approach allows the Yankees to remain flexible as they evaluate future opportunities, including the possibility of pursuing high-profile players like Kyle Tucker in next year’s free-agent class.

Hopes for a Resurgence

Goldschmidt’s 2024 season showed signs of decline, but there are reasons to believe he could bounce back. Despite his struggles, he’s a massive upgrade at first base. The Yankees had negative WAR at the position last year, and Anthony Rizzo clearly hit a steep decline.

Defensively, Goldschmidt offers stability at first base. In 2024, he posted a .996 fielding percentage over 150 games, committing just five errors. While his defensive metrics were average, his experience and steady glove provide an upgrade for the Yankees.

The Yankees’ Plan for 2025

The decision to sign Goldschmidt reflects the team’s desire to address immediate needs while remaining financially and strategically flexible. The team has already invested heavily in other areas, including signing Max Fried to anchor the starting rotation. By adding Goldschmidt, the Yankees hope to fill a void at first base without compromising their long-term plans.

Goldschmidt’s signing is a calculated risk, but it aligns with the Yankees’ approach of targeting experienced players with upside at first. Whether he can rediscover his form from 2022 or even 2023 remains to be seen, but the Yankees are giving him the chance to prove he still has something left in the tank.