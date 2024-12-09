Yankees ‘breathed a sign of relief’ avoiding $760 million commitment

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees may have lost out on superstar Juan Soto in free agency, but there’s a growing sentiment that his decision to sign with the Mets for a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal might actually benefit the Bronx Bombers in the long run. According to Bob Klapisch of NJ.com, the Yankees may not be entirely heartbroken by the outcome.

“I have a sneaking suspicion the Yankees breathed a sigh of relief when Juan Soto picked the Mets on Sunday night,” Klapisch reported. “Although owner Hal Steinbrenner continued to increase his offers until the final hours, he can now spread the millions on the rest of the roster.”

A Record Contract That Altered the Market

Soto’s deal with the Mets, which includes no deferred money and potential escalators that could push the total value beyond $800 million, was a groundbreaking move. While the Yankees went toe-to-toe with the Mets in the bidding war, even offering a 16-year deal worth $760 million, Soto ultimately chose Queens, leaving the Yankees to regroup and reconsider their roster-building strategy.

Spending nearly $50 million annually on a single player was always going to be a high-risk, high-reward proposition. The Yankees’ decision to compete until the end demonstrated their commitment to remaining in the mix for elite talent, but losing out on Soto also means they retain flexibility to address multiple areas of need.

Spreading the Wealth Across the Roster

With Soto off the table, the Yankees can now allocate resources across the roster, addressing glaring weaknesses and reinforcing areas that need depth. Their primary focus shifts to pitching, with free agents Corbin Burnes and Max Fried still in play. Both starters could anchor the rotation alongside Gerrit Cole, offering a formidable 1-2 punch for a team looking to reclaim its spot atop the American League.

In addition to bolstering the rotation, the Yankees can explore solutions at first base, like signing Carlos Santana or targeting a player such as Cody Bellinger via trade, who offers versatility between the outfield and first base. They may also seek bullpen reinforcements and additional depth pieces to support an already competitive roster.

Avoiding the Perils of a Mega Contract

While Soto’s generational talent would have been a game-changer, his signing would have come with risks. Long-term deals of this magnitude often hamstring teams in the latter years, leaving little room for flexibility as other needs arise. By sidestepping the financial strain of a $765 million commitment, the Yankees can focus on building a more balanced and well-rounded team.

A Reset in the Rivalry

Soto’s move to the Mets intensifies the New York rivalry, but it also sets the Yankees on a different path. Rather than building around one superstar, they now have the opportunity to make strategic investments across the board, ensuring a stronger overall roster for years to come.

While fans may feel the sting of missing out on Soto, the Yankees’ front office seems prepared to pivot quickly. With resources still at their disposal, the team remains well-positioned to make the necessary moves to contend in 2025 and beyond. In many ways, Soto’s decision may be the catalyst for a more sustainable and balanced approach to building the next championship-caliber Yankees team.