Yankees can fill vacant outfield position with Cubs $26.6 million salary dump

The Yankees’ pursuit of Juan Soto was nothing short of a dramatic duel, with the franchise offering a staggering $760 million to try and secure one of baseball’s most electrifying talents. But in the end, Steve Cohen and the Mets delivered the knockout blow, offering Soto a 15-year, $765 million contract with unique escalators. These terms allow Soto to potentially make over $800 million, with the Mets holding the power to reject his opt-out in five years and increase his salary by $5 million in the years following.

With Soto officially in Queens, the Yankees now face the challenge of pivoting to a free-agency market filled with talent but lacking a player of Soto’s caliber.

Cody Bellinger: A Logical Next Step

One of the Yankees’ most intriguing options is Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, who has long been on their radar. The 29-year-old former MVP is coming off a down year but still produced solid numbers that hint at his potential value in pinstripes.

Bellinger is owed $26.6 million in luxury tax salary and has a 2026 player option at the same cost.

In 2024, Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+, marking him as an above-average offensive player. Notably, his power could receive a boost at Yankee Stadium, where his 18 homers from last season would have translated to 24, thanks to the short right-field porch.

Versatility and Defensive Value

Bellinger’s defensive versatility is another reason he makes sense for the Yankees. Last season, he logged 794 innings in the outfield with a .990 fielding percentage and also contributed 132.2 innings at first base. While his advanced defensive metrics were roughly break-even, his ability to play multiple positions provides valuable flexibility. This versatility would allow the Yankees to address multiple needs with a single acquisition.

Moreover, Bellinger has a history of elite performance. In 2023, he hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, showcasing the kind of offensive ceiling the Yankees could use to help compensate for the loss of Soto’s production.

Replacing Soto’s Value: A Difficult Task

Replacing the 8.1 WAR Soto delivered in 2024 is a tall order. It’s important to remember that Soto’s 2024 campaign was his best season to date, surpassing his previous career high of 7.0 WAR. While the Yankees won’t find a single player to fill that void, a combination of contributors could help bridge the gap.

Bellinger is one piece of that puzzle, but the Yankees may also explore other outfield options, such as Teoscar Hernández or Anthony Santander. Both offer offensive firepower but lack Bellinger’s defensive versatility and left-handed bat (Santander is a switch-hitter), making him the most complete fit for their needs.

The Road Ahead for Brian Cashman

General manager Brian Cashman now faces the unenviable task of salvaging an offseason that hinged heavily on landing Soto. While losing out on a generational talent stings, pivoting quickly to add high-impact players like Bellinger could soften the blow.

Bellinger’s ability to thrive at Yankee Stadium, combined with his positional flexibility and potential to bounce back offensively, makes him an appealing target. For a team that values both versatility and power, Bellinger feels like more than just a consolation prize—he could be the foundation of a new direction.