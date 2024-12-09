Yankees are ready to splash big on an Ace starting pitcher

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Yankees may have lost out on Juan Soto, but their offseason plans are far from derailed. Instead, the focus is shifting toward reinforcing the rotation, where adding an ace-level starting pitcher could solidify their roster and bolster their World Series aspirations. With Soto heading to the Mets, the Yankees now have the financial flexibility to target elite arms such as Corbin Burnes or Max Fried, both of whom they recently met with over Zoom.

The Need for an Ace

The Yankees’ rotation already features Gerrit Cole, the 2023 AL Cy Young winner, but the unit as a whole struggled with inconsistency in 2024. Carlos Rodón’s disappointing season, Nestor Cortes’s ups and downs, and a lack of depth highlighted the need for another frontline starter. Adding Burnes or Fried would not only alleviate some of the pressure on Cole but would also give the Yankees a dynamic one-two punch capable of anchoring their staff in the postseason.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Corbin Burnes: The Consistent Power Arm

Corbin Burnes, the Orioles’ ace, has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball over the past few seasons. In 2024, the 30-year-old right-hander threw 194.1 innings, posting a stellar 2.92 ERA and striking out 8.38 batters per nine innings. His ability to suppress hard contact is remarkable, as evidenced by his 95th-percentile hard-hit rate, while his 98th-percentile pitching run value underscores his overall effectiveness.

Burnes relies heavily on his devastating cutter, which averages 95.3 mph and generated a .251 batting average against with a .362 slugging rate last season. Adding Burnes to the Yankees’ rotation would provide them with a durable and consistent arm, as he has pitched over 190 innings in each of the past three seasons.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Max Fried: A Left-Handed Counterbalance

Max Fried, on the other hand, offers the Yankees an elite left-handed option to balance their rotation. In 2024, the 30-year-old southpaw logged 174.1 innings with a 3.25 ERA, 8.57 strikeouts per nine, and an impressive 58.8% ground ball rate. Fried’s control and ability to induce weak contact make him one of the most reliable left-handers in the game. He also collected 3.4 WAR last season, demonstrating his value as a true frontline starter.

Fried’s durability—having surpassed 165 innings in three of the past four seasons—and his ability to excel under pressure makes him a prime target for the Yankees. His potential contract, projected to exceed $200 million over six or seven years, may seem steep, but it aligns with the team’s need for stability and excellence in the rotation.

Spending the Soto Money Wisely

The Yankees were prepared to spend close to $50 million annually on Soto, so redirecting that money toward an ace pitcher and addressing other needs allows for a more balanced approach to building the roster. Signing Burnes or Fried could cost around $30-35 million per season, leaving room to bolster other areas, such as left field, first base, or the bullpen.

For instance, the Yankees could target a versatile outfielder like Cody Bellinger via trade or pursue a big-time upgrade at first base with Christian Walker. Additionally, reinforcing the bullpen with a high-leverage arm like Jeff Hoffman or Tanner Scott would go a long way.

A Clear Path Forward

While missing out on Soto is a blow, the Yankees have an opportunity to pivot and strengthen their team in multiple areas. Securing an ace like Burnes or Fried would not only enhance the rotation but also send a strong message that the team remains committed to contending for championships. By spreading the resources initially allocated for Soto, the Yankees can build a roster that is deeper, more versatile, and ready to compete at the highest level.