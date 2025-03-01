Yankees’ 3rd base position battle just got more interesting

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been juggling Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera at third base throughout spring training, but things just got a little more complicated with DJ LeMahieu set to make his debut Saturday against the Houston Astros. While LeMahieu will open up as the designated hitter, his presence alone adds another wrinkle to an already intriguing position battle.

Peraza Holding the Edge Over Cabrera

Through the early spring action, Peraza has quietly put together a stronger case for the starting job. He’s hitting .333/.400/.333 with a handful of singles, while Cabrera has struggled at the plate, slashing .167/.167/.417 with a lone home run. While Cabrera has more major league experience, Peraza is making the most of his opportunity—an opportunity that might be his last.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Peraza is out of minor league options, meaning if he doesn’t secure a roster spot, the Yankees would have to designate him for assignment, likely losing him to another team via waivers. That reality adds another layer of urgency to his performance, and so far, he’s responding.

LeMahieu’s Uphill Climb

LeMahieu’s return doesn’t necessarily mean he’s back in the third base mix, at least not yet. The 36-year-old has been on a noticeable decline over the past two seasons, and his late ramp-up this spring puts him behind his competition. If he doesn’t find his offensive rhythm quickly, it’s hard to see him pushing either Peraza or Cabrera out of the picture.

Even if LeMahieu was at his best, the Yankees would still need more offensive production from third base. His declining bat speed and struggles over the past two seasons suggest he’s more of a rotational piece than an everyday starter at this point.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Could the Yankees Look Elsewhere?

If neither Peraza nor Cabrera proves capable of holding down third base long-term, the Yankees might have no choice but to explore outside options. They’ve remained hesitant to spend more this offseason, but if the team struggles to find offensive production at the hot corner, an upgrade could become a necessity rather than a luxury.

For now, the battle remains between Peraza and Cabrera, with Peraza holding a slight edge. But with LeMahieu entering the fold, things could shift again as the Yankees sort through their best options heading into the regular season.