Yankees: 3 players that must be kept this offseason

This offseason is a crucial time for the New York Yankees that could determine the job status of members in the organization if their work culminates in another disappointing season. After all, many are starting to question why Yankees GM/President Brian Cashman is still with the organization. There are going to be a lot of changes regarding this team and notable names leaving, but there are three players that the Yankees need to keep this offseason.

Anthony Volpe is a player to be excited about

Out of the many negatives that happened for the Yankees, the biggest positive for the team is the emergence of Anthony Volpe. Volpe played in his first season with the Yankees and showcased the reasons why he was drafted in the first round by the Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft.

In his rookie MLB season, Volpe had strong stats as he had a batting average of .209, an OBP of .283, a slugging rate of .383, 21 home runs, and 60 RBIs. Volpe had such a strong season that he won a Golden Glove and became the first rookie in Yankees franchise history to achieve that.

The Yankees should absolutely avoid any discussions of moving on from him and must keep him not only this offseason but hopefully for many more seasons to come if he plays the way he did last season.

The Yankees shouldn’t trade Gleyber Torres

While there have been trade rumors surrounding Gleyber Torres, it would be a mistake to move him now. While he only has one year left on his contract, there is still plenty of time before the Yankees could come to a new contract. Plus, when the 2024 trade deadline hits, Torres’s value will likely go up and if the Yankees have another disastrous season, that could be the perfect moment to move Torres for prospects.

In the present though, the Yankees would make a massive mistake not keeping him during the offseason. Especially with how much of an impact he had offensively for this team, he was a real bright spot.

Especially during the dark times of the Yankees, when Aaron Judge was out due to an injury. He was statistically the second-best player on the team with a batting average of .273, an OBP of .347, a slugging rate of .453, 25 home runs (second on the team), and 68 RBIs.

While Torres is not a great defensive player, his value on offense is just too valuable for the Yankees. Especially with a team that needs to make the playoffs to save jobs this offseason. The Yankees should keep Torres on the team next season.

Keep building around Aaron Judge

With how beloved Aaron Judge is among the fans and how valuable he is to the team when healthy, the Yankees would make a tremendous mistake by getting rid of Judge. Look at how upset the fanbase was when it was originally reported that Judge had agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants. So, Judge is going nowhere and should remain a New York Yankee for the rest of his career.