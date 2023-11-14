Yankees: MLB insider shuts down ‘nonsense’ Gleyber Torres, Red Sox trade rumors

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The off-season rumor mill is churning, and the New York Yankees find themselves at the center of various trade speculations. Recently, reports have surfaced about the Yankees potentially rekindling trade discussions with the Boston Red Sox for outfielder Alex Verdugo, a player they showed interest in at the previous trade deadline.

Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres Trade Talks

The Red Sox had previously shown interest in Yankees’ former All-Star infielder Gleyber Torres, who is entering his final year of arbitration before free agency. Torres, 26, is coming off a strong offensive season, which strengthens his position as a valuable asset for the Yankees. Verdugo, on the other hand, is a career average hitter with a modest offensive output in the past season, raising questions about the strategic fit for the Yankees.

Sep 24, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) fields a grounds ball and throws to first base for an out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Insider Insights and Trade Prospects

Jeff Passan of ESPN has dismissed the rumors of a Verdugo-for-Torres trade, citing the minimal likelihood of a substantial deal between the AL East rivals. Despite industry beliefs about Boston’s willingness to move Verdugo, a trade involving Torres seems misaligned with the Yankees’ goal to enhance their offense.

“Do not believe the rumored Verdugo-for-Gleyber Torres nonsense. Even if the fits match, the likelihood of the Red Sox and Yankees pulling off a deal of substance is minuscule. That said, the industry believes Boston wants to move Verdugo, while a Torres trade doesn’t align with New York’s desire to improve its offense, he’s a year from free agency and slated to make upward of $15 million in arbitration when the Yankees have Oswald Peraza champing at the bit for at-bats.”

Evaluating Torres’ Future with the Yankees

While the idea of trading Torres remains a possibility due to his upcoming free agency and potential high arbitration salary ($15 million estimate), the Yankees typically wait until contracts are near expiration before considering extensions. This approach suggests that the Yankees might utilize Torres’ remaining controllable years before making long-term decisions.

Strategic Considerations for the Yankees

Given the team’s objective to improve offensively, any trade involving Torres would need to offer significant returns. The Yankees’ decision will be influenced by balancing the immediate need for offensive improvement against the potential benefits of leveraging Torres’ value on the trade market. As the off-season progresses, the Yankees’ strategy in handling these trade possibilities will be crucial in shaping their roster for the upcoming season.