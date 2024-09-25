The Yankees need to make an executive decision in left field

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

With the playoffs just five games away, the New York Yankees are still trying to fend off the Baltimore Orioles and secure the division. A win on Wednesday would clinch that goal, but manager Aaron Boone faces key decisions regarding multiple positions, one of the most pressing being left field.

Verdugo vs. Dominguez: A Matchup-Based Approach for the Yankees

At the moment, Boone is employing a matchup-based strategy between Alex Verdugo and Jasson Dominguez. The Yankees recently called up Dominguez, their top prospect, to inject more offensive firepower, and he’s shown promise in several areas.

However, his defense has been inconsistent, giving Verdugo the edge in that department. Despite Verdugo’s defensive reliability, his offensive production has been abysmal over the past two weeks, forcing the Yankees to carefully evaluate who will start in left field come playoff time.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Verdugo’s Struggles at the Plate

This season, Verdugo has played 146 games, hitting .233/.292/.353 with 12 home runs, 58 RBIs, a 14.9% strikeout rate, and an 83 wRC+. These numbers reflect a player who has been well below average at the plate, and his offensive output has only worsened recently.

In the past two weeks, Verdugo is slashing a dismal .148/.207/.148, and his September performance isn’t much better, with a .236 average and a .579 OPS. The Yankees need to be cautious with their decision at left field, especially with Verdugo entering a cold streak at the worst possible time. On Tuesday against Baltimore, Verdugo recorded a hit and a run but grounded into a double play in the fifth inning, stifling a crucial offensive opportunity.

Dominguez: Youthful Upside with Room to Grow

On the other hand, 21-year-old Jasson Dominguez has played 13 games in the majors this season, hitting .195/.298/.366 with two home runs, four RBIs, and four stolen bases. While Dominguez is still finding his groove, his 92 wRC+ is already better than Verdugo’s 83, suggesting that he offers more offensive upside.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Dominguez has the base-running skills and confidence to make an impact daily, but the Yankees will need to accept some defensive growing pains as he continues to develop. The good news is that Dominguez has started to heat up over the past week, particularly against right-handed pitching, where he’s posting a .483 slugging percentage and a .241 average.

Verdugo’s Slugging Metrics Plummet

Meanwhile, Verdugo’s slugging metrics are in freefall. He ranks in the 24th percentile in barrel rate and the 22nd percentile in hard-hit rate, both well below league average. While he does boast solid plate discipline, ranking in the 92nd percentile in whiff rate, he’s not putting the ball in play enough or making quality contact.

The Playoff Dilemma: Verdugo’s Cold Streak or Dominguez’s Potential?

When it comes to playoff baseball, every at-bat is crucial, and the Yankees can’t afford to have a cold bat dragging down the lineup. Dominguez, with his speed, power, and potential to ignite the offense, poses a more dynamic threat than Verdugo, whose cold stretches have been long and concerning. Dominguez may still be finding his rhythm, but his ability to change the course of a game makes him the more dangerous option heading into October.

Youth Over Experience?

As Boone finalizes his playoff roster, the left field decision may come down to weighing experience against upside. Verdugo offers defensive stability, but his offensive struggles could hurt the team. Dominguez, on the other hand, brings raw potential and game-changing ability, despite his inexperience. The Yankees must decide which player will give them the best chance to win when the stakes are at their highest.