Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-3 loss to Orioles

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees fell 5–3 in the opening game of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. The Bombers, needing just one win to clinch the division, will have to wait at least one more day to secure the American League East title and begin resting their key veterans.

Clarke Schmidt Struggles on the Mound

Starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt took the mound for the Yankees, tossing 5.1 innings while allowing three earned runs and striking out seven batters. Schmidt faced challenges early in the game, allowing the Orioles to jump out to a lead. Aaron Judge provided a spark for the Yankees with a solo home run in the fourth inning, cutting the deficit to 2-1, but Baltimore responded with solo shots from Anthony Santander and Ramon Urias to extend their lead.

Yankees’ Bullpen Struggles with Solo Homers

The Yankees’ bullpen had a mixed night, as Tim Mayza and Ian Hamilton each surrendered solo home runs. On the other hand, Mark Leiter Jr. and Tommy Kahnle looked solid, despite issuing a couple of walks. While the pitching staff could have been sharper, it was ultimately the offense’s inability to capitalize in key moments that sealed the Yankees’ fate.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Struggles and Critical Mistakes

The Bombers managed just seven hits and struck out five times. Gleyber Torres, who has been one of the team’s hottest hitters over the past month, remained solid with three hits. Torres, who is hitting .325/.376/.465 with four home runs and 14 RBIs over his last 30 days, made a costly mistake when he was caught in a rundown between third base and home after a Juan Soto single to right field.

While Torres has been a significant contributor to the Yankees’ offense, mistakes like his can’t happen during the playoffs, where every play matters. The Yankees will need to clean up their baserunning and situational hitting as they prepare for the postseason.

Who Will Start in Left Field?

Aside from Torres and Judge, the Yankees saw offensive production from Soto, but they may need to reconsider their left field situation. Alex Verdugo has struggled recently, hitting just .148 with a .207 on-base percentage over the past 15 days.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While Verdugo did pick up a hit on Tuesday, his continued struggles may force the Yankees to turn to Jasson Dominguez as the starting left fielder in the playoffs. Dominguez, though still a bit raw defensively, has provided more energy and offensive upside than Verdugo in recent games.

Nestor Cortes Looks to Secure Playoff Role

The Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the mound for Game 2 of the series on Wednesday night. Cortes, who has been pitching well down the stretch, has a chance to solidify his place in the Yankees’ playoff rotation. A strong performance against Baltimore could cement his role as the team looks to make a deep run in October. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.