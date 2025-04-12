The Yankees have 2 pitchers they could cut today and not lose any sleep

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees came into the season with high hopes, but their starting rotation has already been shredded down to the bone. Gerrit Cole hasn’t thrown a pitch, and wont. Clarke Schmidt’s been sidelined. Luis Gil is still months away after elbow surgery. And what’s left? A patchwork group of veterans that, frankly, might not last much longer.

It’s April, and the Yankees are already running on fumes.

Carrasco and Stroman Look Like Expired Insurance Policies

The plan was simple: lean on veterans like Marcus Stroman and Carlos Carrasco to buy time until reinforcements arrived. But three weeks into the season, that plan looks like it’s being held together by duct tape and hope.

Stroman has been nothing short of disastrous through his first three starts. His ERA sits at an unsightly 11.57, and he didn’t even make it out of the first inning on Friday before getting yanked and sent for testing on his left knee. That outing might have been the breaking point, both physically and figuratively.

Then there’s Carrasco, who turned heads in spring training but has come crashing back to reality over 11.2 innings of regular-season work. He’s carrying a 7.71 ERA, and he’s still striking out batters at a low rate (7.71 K/9); he’s also struggling to keep anyone off base.

His left-on-base rate is down at 67.2%, and perhaps most concerning, his ground ball rate has dipped below 40% for the first time in his career. When soft contact disappears, bad things follow — and for Carrasco, that’s come in the form of long balls and elevated fastballs that just aren’t getting past hitters anymore.

The Clock Is Ticking on Tough Decisions

Let’s be honest — if the Yankees cut Stroman and Carrasco tomorrow, they probably wouldn’t lose any sleep.

Stroman’s 2026 player option kicks in if he hits 140 innings this year, which gives the Yankees every reason to not let him anywhere near that mark. His velocity is down, his command is off, and whatever version of Stroman they were hoping to get just doesn’t exist right now.

Carrasco, at 38, is in the same boat. There’s a chance he settles in, but the margin for error on this roster is razor-thin, and New York can’t afford to gamble games away waiting on a turnaround that might never come.

Schmidt’s Return Can’t Come Soon Enough

Thankfully, Clarke Schmidt is expected back within the next few days. He threw four scoreless innings in his second rehab outing and looks sharp enough to slide right back into the No. 3 role.

The Yankees desperately need him — not just to stop the bleeding, but to restore some balance. Schmidt posted a 2.85 ERA last season over 85.1 innings with nearly 10 strikeouts per nine, an 80% strand rate, and a healthy ground ball profile. He’s not flashy, but he’s reliable — and that’s everything right now.

Luis Gil has also started a throwing program, but he’s still months away from returning. In the meantime, every start becomes a tightrope act.

If Stroman hits the injured list, the Yankees may be able to delay a decision on sending Will Warren back down or cutting Carrasco. But there’s no escaping the reality — this rotation needs serious help, and even Matt Blake can only do so much.

Sometimes, you just need better arms.