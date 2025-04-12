Yankees’ top offseason addition is completely useless right now

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

When the Yankees signed Cody Bellinger this offseason, the hope was that he could at least help patch the massive hole left by Juan Soto’s departure. Maybe not replicate Soto’s production — because let’s be real, very few can — but offer a steady mix of power, defense, and experience in the middle of the lineup.

So far, they’ve gotten anything but.

Instead of being a stabilizing force, Bellinger has looked more like an anchor — and not the kind that keeps a team grounded. The kind that drags it down.

Off to a Miserable Start

Through 10 games, Bellinger is slashing .189/.250/.270 with just one home run and six RBIs. His strikeout rate has spiked to 29.5%, his walk rate sits at a modest 9.1%, and his wRC+ is a brutal 48 — meaning he’s been 52% worse than the average big league hitter.

For a guy hitting cleanup on occasion and in the top half in general, that’s a nightmare.

He struck out two more times on Friday night against the Giants, continuing a stretch where he’s looked completely overmatched. The bat speed isn’t there, and he’s been chasing far too often. Pitchers have figured out they don’t need to challenge him in the zone right now.

The Contract Cloud Hangs Over Everything

The Yankees consumed Bellinger’s deal with a player option in 2026 worth $26.25 million, and unless he turns things around in a big way, there’s no doubt he’ll pick it up. That could create a logjam the team doesn’t want or need next season, especially with younger players like Jasson Dominguez expected to take on bigger roles.

The ideal scenario would be Bellinger heating up, boosting his value, and earning himself a long-term deal elsewhere. That would allow the Yankees to either deal him (they won’t) by the deadline or simply let him walk without being locked into another year of declining returns.

But right now? He’s playing himself into another year in pinstripes — and not in a good way.

Cold Weather, Cold Bat

To be fair, there’s a little hope buried in all this. Bellinger was hot in Tampa during spring training when the sun was shining and the weather was friendly to hitters. It’s possible that the early-season chill is messing with his timing or rhythm.

Baseball’s a streaky game. Sometimes all it takes is a few warm days and a couple of loud swings to flip the switch.

But if he continues to be a black hole in the top half of the lineup, the Yankees are going to feel it. They don’t need him to be Soto. But they need him to be better than this. Much better.