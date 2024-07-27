The Yankees may have a new lead-off hitter ready for promotion

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman faces a daunting task: reinforcing the roster by the trade deadline on Monday. With just two days left, he needs to orchestrate a few strategic deals that could propel the team back into World Series contention. However, the roster’s weaknesses are becoming increasingly apparent, and they are widespread.

Yankees’ Deadline Dilemma: Bolstering the Roster for a World Series Run

In an effort to inject some energy into the lineup, the return of key players from the injured list and the promotion of top prospects could prove crucial. Notably, Jasson Dominguez made a comeback on Friday after recovering from an oblique injury, providing two RBIs in his first game back and extending his hit streak to nine games.

Dominguez has demonstrated the capabilities of an MLB-caliber talent, boasting a .375/.405/.600 batting line across 10 games in Triple-A this season. Throughout his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery, he has consistently excelled, suggesting that the Yankees might consider promoting him if Alex Verdugo’s struggles persist.

Verdugo’s Struggles and Potential Adjustments

This season, Verdugo, who is in a contract year, has posted modest numbers, hitting just .231/.287/.367 with 10 homers and 48 RBIs. Manager Aaron Boone tried shifting Verdugo to the lead-off spot on Friday, where he managed two hits with an RBI, showing some improvement as he was stationed in right field defensively.

Dominguez’s Potential Roles

There are two main ways Dominguez could impact the team: by starting in left field and relegating Verdugo to the bench, or by filling the designated hitter spot during Giancarlo Stanton’s absence. However, the Yankees are keen on Dominguez continuing to develop defensively, so ideally, he would receive fielding opportunities. If Stanton remains sidelined, they might consider rotating Aaron Judge into the DH spot occasionally, allowing Dominguez to play defensively when needed.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This strategy could integrate him into the lineup and evaluate his impact this season. Dominguez’s power from both sides of the plate and his dynamic talents make him an ideal candidate for the lead-off spot—a role the Yankees are desperate to fill effectively.

Eyeing Key Acquisitions

As the deadline approaches, the Yankees are considering potential acquisitions, notably Jonathan India and Isaac Paredes. Securing either player would address significant gaps in the batting order. India, who has experience leading off, could particularly meet the Yankees’ needs, though the team acknowledges that not every problem can be solved at the deadline.