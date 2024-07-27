Yankees send scout to get one final look at key trade candidates

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees dropped a 9–7 game to the Boston Red Sox on Friday evening, signaling another sign of potential collapse. General Manager Brian Cashman hasn’t made any deals before the trade deadline on Monday, but expectations are high for an aggressive and productive move in the next two days.

Urgent Needs for the Yankees

The Yankees’ offense has shown flashes of quality, but there is a pressing need for a high-end third baseman or a significant offensive improvement at second base. Additionally, the bullpen could use some reinforcements to help offset current deficiencies.

Cortes Experiences Setback

Nestor Cortes is experiencing major regression, having surrendered four earned runs over 4.2 innings against Boston, which elevated his ERA to 4.13. However, in a potentially strategic move, Andy Martino of SNY reported that the Yankees sent a scout to watch the Rays/Reds game on Friday, possibly for one final evaluation before making a substantial acquisition.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Infield Targets

The players being considered include Jonathan India, Isaac Paredes, Yandy Diaz, and several bullpen pieces. India, a 27-year-old right-handed infielder, would be a perfect fit for the Yankees. He has one more year of control before becoming a free agent in 2027 and is currently hitting .269/.373/.411 this season, including eight homers and 40 RBIs. Despite a tough start post-All-Star break, India shines with runners in scoring position, boasting a .322/.423/.508 batting line.

Paredes, 25, has three more years of control after the 2024 season. Acquiring him would require a significant haul, but his .249/.356/.441 batting line, coupled with 16 homers and 55 RBIs this season, could justify the investment. His defensive prowess at third base adds another layer of appeal.

Evaluating Other Options

In an ideal scenario, DJ LeMahieu would elevate his performance in the second half of the season, but he is currently batting just .178 with a .273 OBP. The Bombers can’t rely on LeMahieu or Oswaldo Cabrera at the hot corner, raising the possibility of shifting India to third base or replacing Gleyber Torres altogether.

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Martino also highlighted Diaz as a potential option for the Yankees. The 32-year-old is currently hitting .272 with a .328 OBP, eight homers, and 46 RBIs this season. Despite regressing defensive value, his contract—a three-year, $24 million deal with a 2026 club option—might make him an appealing, low-risk acquisition.

The Need for a Major Move

Ultimately, Cashman needs to make a significant splash at the trade deadline. While Diaz may not be the blockbuster move the Yankees need, either India or Paredes could substantially upgrade the roster. However, the Yankees’ needs extend beyond just infield improvements; they desperately require more bullpen support, in addition to reinforcements from injured players.