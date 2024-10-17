The Yankees expected to make a genius change to their batting order

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Making changes to the batting order midway through the postseason is often risky, but the New York Yankees have a prime opportunity to inject energy into the top half of their lineup. After an underwhelming start from clean-up hitter Austin Wells, the team may need to pivot to sustain their offensive momentum.

Wells’ Struggles at Cleanup

Through the first six games of the playoffs, Austin Wells has been struggling significantly. He’s slashing just .083/.154/.083 without a single extra-base hit, while striking out at an alarming 38.5% rate. With superstar slugger Aaron Judge seemingly breaking out of his slump, the Yankees can’t afford to have a weak spot in the lineup behind their best hitters.

The Yankees need a reliable hitter to bat behind Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto, and Judge—someone who can hammer the ball and get on base. That man is Giancarlo Stanton, who has been red-hot to open the postseason and fully deserves to reclaim his role as the cleanup hitter.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

Stanton’s Playoff Surge is Boosting the Yankees

Stanton had a relatively down regular season, despite hitting 27 home runs and managing a respectable 116 wRC+. He posted a 31.2% strikeout rate while batting .233 with a .298 OBP. By most standards, Stanton’s regular season performance was less than inspiring. However, the Yankees are now seeing his MVP-caliber form in the playoffs, which is what truly counts.

In 26 plate appearances this postseason, Stanton has significantly reduced his strikeout rate to 7.7%, slashing .309/.385/.652. He’s hit two monster home runs, driven in five RBIs, and has an impressive 183 wRC+, meaning he’s been 83% better than the average MLB hitter during the playoffs. With this level of performance, manager Aaron Boone is seriously considering moving Stanton up one spot in the batting order.

The Case for Stanton at Cleanup

The Yankees need Stanton’s bat behind their top hitters, especially with Wells struggling. Starting Jose Trevino against left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd on Thursday night seems like the most efficient strategy. Trevino’s defensive prowess and ability to put the ball in play offer a better chance to maximize the lineup’s potential.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

If Stanton can maintain his postseason production, the Yankees’ offense could become a powerhouse. With Stanton delivering competitive at-bats and showing improved plate discipline, he has the potential to set the tone and drive in runners consistently. A change in the lineup was inevitable, and Boone seems poised to make it.

Looking Ahead: Yankees’ Path to the World Series

If the Yankees can secure the first game of the two-game set on the road, putting the Cleveland Guardians on the brink of elimination, they will be in a commanding position. This would allow the Yankees to give their pitching staff some much-needed rest.

With Clarke Schmidt scheduled to pitch on Thursday and Luis Gil taking the mound on Friday with a chance to close out the series, the Yankees could enter the World Series with well-rested starters, making a strong offensive showing in Cleveland all the more critical. However, the Guardians were the best home team in baseball this year, so it’s going to be a difficult task shutting them down.