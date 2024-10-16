Yankees likely moving red-hot slugger into cleanup spot

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees are reportedly considering a significant adjustment to their batting order for Thursday’s Game 3 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. After featuring Austin Wells in the cleanup spot for the past few weeks and throughout the start of the playoffs, manager Aaron Boone may be ready to test a different strategy.

Yankees Likely Moving Giancarlo Stanton to Cleanup

According to YES Network announcer Michael Kay, the expectation is that Giancarlo Stanton will be moved up to the cleanup spot. This shift would allow Stanton to take advantage of the impressive on-base percentages from Juan Soto and Aaron Judge ahead of him in the lineup.

Not to be overlooked, Gleyber Torres has also been stellar at the plate. The 27-year-old has been tearing it up in the playoffs, hitting .292/.433/.500, with one home run, three RBIs, and a 170 wRC+.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Stanton’s Elite Playoff Production

Stanton has been just as critical to the Yankees’ success, hitting two home runs in key moments so far in the postseason. Over 26 plate appearances, Stanton is slashing .304/.385/.652, with five RBIs, a low 7.7% strikeout rate, an 11.5% walk rate, and an impressive 183 wRC+.

This version of Stanton harkens back to his MVP days, and he’s delivering elite production in the heart of the Yankees’ lineup. For a player who posted just a .233 batting average and a 31.2% strikeout rate during the regular season, his turnaround has been remarkable. Boone now finds it hard to ignore Stanton’s performance, making a lineup change almost inevitable.

Wells’ Struggles at the Plate

The Yankees’ struggles with runners in scoring position have been well documented, and Wells has been a major part of the problem. He’s hitting just .083/.154/.083 this postseason, with a 38.5% strikeout rate. It seems as though Stanton’s reduced strikeouts have shifted directly to Wells, and Boone can no longer justify keeping him in the cleanup role.

Jose Trevino Likely to Start Against Lefty Boyd

With Matthew Boyd, a left-handed pitcher, expected to start for the Guardians on Thursday, it also makes sense that Jose Trevino would get the nod behind the plate. Kay suggested this move as well, aligning with the Yankees’ strategy against left-handed pitching.

A Risky Move, But a Necessary One

While the Yankees have been winning games, making a significant lineup change midway through the playoffs carries some risk. However, with Stanton on fire and Wells struggling, it’s a risk Boone seems ready to take in order to capitalize on his red-hot players.