Yankees reportedly benching rookie catcher for Game 3 of ALCS

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been managing to stay competitive offensively despite a major liability in their cleanup hitter over the past week. Manager Aaron Boone has refrained from altering the top half of the batting order, even though rookie catcher Austin Wells has been struggling at the plate.

Austin Wells’ Recent Struggles

Wells had a solid regular season, but his performance has dropped over the past few months. As the Yankees prepare for Game 3 of the ALCS on the road against the Cleveland Guardians, they are reportedly considering a significant change.

According to YES Network announcer Michael Kay, the Yankees are contemplating moving Giancarlo Stanton up to the cleanup spot and replacing Wells in the lineup with elite defensive catcher Jose Trevino.

“There’s a good chance that Giancarlo Stanton will move up to the cleanup spot, and Jose Trevino will be in the lineup.”

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jose Trevino: A Defensive Upgrade

While Wells has been excellent behind the plate, Trevino is arguably even better defensively, meaning the Yankees won’t sacrifice anything by making this switch. Offensively, however, Wells has struggled mightily in the postseason. He’s hitting .083/.154/.083, with two RBIs, a 38.5% strikeout rate, a 7.7% walk rate, and a -31 wRC+. This indicates that Wells has been 131% worse than the average postseason hitter, a performance Boone cannot afford to rely on any longer.

A Strategic Move Against Cleveland’s Pitching

Boone is expected to turn to his 31-year-old veteran, Trevino, to take over. With Cleveland’s left-handed pitcher, Matthew Boyd, slated to start in Game 3, the move makes sense. Boyd has struggled significantly more against right-handed hitters, and Trevino is the preferred option in this scenario. Over 74 games this year, Trevino has posted a .215/.288/.354 line, including eight home runs and 28 RBIs.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Contact Over Power: What Trevino Brings

Trevino is not known for his offensive power, but he is a consistent contact hitter who can put the ball in play. The Yankees are in dire need of fewer strikeouts and more productive at-bats to advance runners, and Wells’ recent performance has been a hindrance in this regard. Although the team has managed to win games despite his struggles, it’s clear that Stanton’s hot streak has earned him a return to the cleanup spot.

Impact on the Yankees’ Lineup

It will be interesting to see how the Yankees adjust their batting order with Trevino taking over. Trevino is expected to bat ninth, which will likely result in Alex Verdugo moving up in the order. The changes are aimed at maximizing contact and minimizing strikeouts, which could prove pivotal in their quest for postseason success.