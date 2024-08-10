The Yankees are playing a risky game at leadoff

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees failed to bring in a trusted leadoff hitter at the trade deadline in late July, which has forced them to be more creative at the spot, shaking things up daily based on matchups.

Yankees’ Alternative Choices in the Leadoff Spot

Despite the fact that Jazz Chisholm has the capacity to fill that role, the Yankees have featured Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres as the primary options to start August. On Saturday against the Texas Rangers, Verdugo was once again slotted in as the primary lead-off man, despite Torres having the role on Thursday.

This season, Torres has enjoyed 74 at-bats leading off, hitting just .216/.268/.297. Based on his metrics, Torres shouldn’t be anywhere close to the lead-off spot, representing one of Aaron Boone’s more confusing strategies.

Torres’ Struggles

In general, Torres has struggled this year, hitting .235/.308/.355. He ranks below average in nearly every important offensive category, including a 20th-percentile xBA and 34th-percentile average exit velocity. Somehow, Torres has lost all of his slugging potential, which is a variable that made him productive in 2023.

Verdugo’s Performance

On the other hand, Verdugo doesn’t offer much in the slugging department, but he’s known more for his contact-hitting qualities and plate discipline. He ranks in the 92nd percentile in whiff rate and 85th percentile in strike-out rate but is still only hitting .236/.297/.374 this year. However, he’s far more efficient hitting leadoff, hosting a .255 BA over 51 at-bats. However, the Yankees have struggled at that spot no matter who they’ve put there, and at this point, they’re trying to maximize talent on the roster.

The Impact of the Trade Deadline

Since GM Brian Cashman was unable to make a big deadline move, the Bombers need value from their veterans, especially those in contract seasons. Verdugo and Torres are headed to free agency following the conclusion of the 2024 season, so the Yankees need to be proactive in finding productive players if they want to make a strong push for a World Series appearance. That does lend itself to Jasson Dominguez potentially stepping in and earning some at-bats.

Potential Rise of Jasson Dominguez

The 21-year-old switch-hitter is returning from an oblique injury but has had a slow start in Triple-A. Despite being a bit inconsistent over the past two weeks, he’s still hitting .278/.316/.417, including two homers and eight RBIs. Once he starts to find his groove again, the Yankees could consider promoting him and giving him some reps in the outfield, especially after the service time deadline in September, when prospects can’t accrue time.

Boone’s Creative Challenge

If Boone intends to be creative, he needs to exhaust all of his options. Dominguez is a fantastic young player who could make a significant impact if given the opportunity.