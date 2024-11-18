Could Yankees trade Nestor Cortes for Cubs infielder?

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are poised for a critical off-season as they navigate a potential massive contract extension for superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Whether Soto remains in pinstripes or departs, general manager Brian Cashman will have to address multiple roster needs, including filling several key positions left vacant by free agents.

Addressing Second Base After Torres

One of Cashman’s top priorities will be second base, with Gleyber Torres likely departing in free agency. Letting Torres walk would free up $14.2 million in luxury tax salary, which could be allocated toward other roster improvements. The Yankees may opt to explore the trade market for a replacement.

Yankees’ Potential Trade Target: Nico Hoerner

Chris Kirchner of The Athletic suggests that the Yankees could trade starting pitcher Nestor Cortes for Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner. The Cubs are in need of pitching depth, and Cortes is coming off a strong season, pitching 174.1 innings with a 3.77 ERA. As a reliable left-handed starter, he would bolster Chicago’s rotation.

In return, the Yankees would acquire Hoerner, a 27-year-old infielder recovering from right flexor tendon surgery. Hoerner played 151 games last season, hitting .273/.335/.373 with seven home runs, 48 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, and a 103 wRC+. While Hoerner’s offensive production is comparable to Torres, his defensive and base-running skills offer significant upgrades.

Defensive and Base-Running Improvements

Hoerner excelled defensively at second base last season, playing 1,234.1 innings with a .986 fielding percentage, four defensive runs saved, and 10 outs above average. In contrast, Torres struggled defensively, posting -11 defensive runs saved and -7 outs above average. The Yankees’ defensive vulnerabilities were highlighted during the World Series, and adding Hoerner would address this critical issue. Additionally, his 78th-percentile sprint speed makes him a formidable base-running threat, further improving the team’s dynamics.

Hoerner as a Lead-Off Option

Hoerner served as the Cubs’ primary lead-off hitter, batting .267 with a .696 OPS. His 10.3% strikeout rate indicates a disciplined approach at the plate, although he lacks significant power. His ability to get on base and provide speed could make him an effective lead-off option for the Yankees.

The Impact on Caleb Durbin

Acquiring Hoerner would likely mean that Yankees prospect Caleb Durbin misses out on a starting opportunity at second base. Durbin shares some of Hoerner’s strengths, such as solid defense and elite base-running, but lacks MLB experience. Hoerner would bring a proven track record and established value to the team.

Replacing Nestor Cortes

Trading Cortes would create a void in the Yankees’ rotation. With the free-agent market teeming with starting pitchers, Cashman could find a suitable replacement or explore other trade options. However, Cortes’ career-high workload last season may signal potential regression, which could factor into the Yankees’ decision-making.

Financial Considerations

Cortes has two years of arbitration remaining and is projected to earn approximately $5 million next season. Meanwhile, Hoerner has two years left on a three-year, $35 million contract, averaging $11.67 million annually. This is a strong value for a player who excels in multiple facets of the game and provides above-average offense. Acquiring Hoerner would address a key need for the Yankees and add a talented player with further upside potential.