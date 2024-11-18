Yankees can save $21.4 million by starting two rookies in 2025

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ off-season agenda is heavily centered around securing a long-term extension for Juan Soto. Ideally, the team aims to have the Soto sweepstakes wrapped up before the winter meetings early next month, allowing them to turn their attention to the rest of their roster needs with a clear vision and strategy.

Replacing Key Departing Players

With the anticipated departures of Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo, and Alex Verdugo, the Yankees have significant gaps to fill. Allowing Torres and Verdugo to leave in free agency could save the team $21.4 million. Verdugo earned $8.7 million last season, while Torres was paid $14.2 million.

The Yankees plan to rely on pre-arbitration players to take over key roles, significantly reducing their costs. The saved funds can help bridge the financial gap between Soto’s previous $31 million salary and the expected figure in his new deal.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Youth Movement: Dominguez and Durbin

One solution to the Yankees’ outfield needs is Jasson Dominguez, who could offer an upgrade over Verdugo. Caleb Durbin, meanwhile, is a promising candidate to take over second base. Durbin excelled in Triple-A, stealing 29 bases over 82 games and setting a stolen base record in the Arizona Fall League. His speed and defensive prowess, coupled with elite contact skills, make him a compelling option. In Scranton, he hit .287/.396/.471, with 10 homers, 60 RBIs, and a 129 wRC+. Durbin’s 9.9% strikeout rate and impressive chase and whiff rates indicate a disciplined approach at the plate.

Durbin has a strong case to earn the starting second base job but may face competition from a veteran acquisition. While DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera offer utility value, they are unlikely to be considered permanent starting options.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Dominguez’s Role and Potential

Jasson Dominguez is naturally a centerfielder, but if the Yankees re-sign Soto, Dominguez will need to adapt to left field. Although he has limited experience in this position, a full season of consistent play could unlock his offensive potential and solidify his role in the outfield. At just 21 years old, Dominguez has shown impressive offensive production in the minors, and steady MLB playing time should further his development. If he adjusts well defensively, the Yankees could have one of the league’s most formidable outfield trios.

Financial Flexibility and Future Plans

Contrary to any concerns, the Yankees have ample financial flexibility, with contracts set to come off the books over the next two years. This financial freedom gives the team an opportunity to build a powerful roster around Soto and other core players. With careful planning and a blend of young talent and experienced leadership, the Yankees have the chance to create a special, long-lasting, championship-caliber team. Squandering this opportunity is simply not an option.