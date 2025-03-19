Mets predicted to break crazy MLB-record MVP drought in 2025

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The New York Mets’ decades-long drought without having a National League MVP may soon be no more in 2025.

Mets: Juan Soto could be the first MVP in franchise history

Baseball America predicted that Mets superstar Juan Soto could become their first-ever MVP next season. The publication justified its projection based on Soto’s career credentials.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old has five top-10 finishes in the MVP race for his career. Of those, three have been in the top-five. He came closest in 2021 as the NL MVP runner-up.

A history of being a frontrunner in the race usually precedes a player winning for the first time. Soto has that going for him, with the chance to get even better.

Can Mets’ Juan Soto elevate play further next season?

For a player already in the upper echelon of talents in the Majors, it may be difficult to conceive Soto ascending more. Though, at only 26, he very well could. The seven-year veteran led the American League with 128 runs last year. He’s led the big leagues in walks three times as well as on-base percentage twice.

Soto could increase from the 41 home runs he hit in 2024. He could also contend for the league lead in runs and RBIs while spearheading New York to a better record than their 89-73 record from last season. As a result, the Mets may not make it 64 years without having an MVP in 2025. Soto could beat out the NL’s best, which would be a first for him as well. The former 2019 World Series champion’s immense impact on winning will only further his case.