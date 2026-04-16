The New York Mets started their season with a 7-4 record. After that, they have dropped eight consecutive games and are now 7-12. Needless to say, they occupy the last place in the NL East division and can’t seem to get out of their hole.

The offense has been a problem in recent games, as they can’t consistently get much going. They have faced some excellent pitches, however, such as Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, among others. Still, eight losses in a row is almost impossible to justify for a team with World Series aspirations like the Mets.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bichette Can’t Find An Explanation For Mets’ And Own Struggles

Mets infielder Bo Bichette, signed this year to a mammoth three-year deal but struggling with a 65 wRC+ in 85 plate appearances so far, did his best to try and explain the team’s rough patch.

“It’s surprising, but you go through these things. Maybe this is a bit extreme, probably. It doesn’t help facing two of the best in the game the last two days. You could be swinging the bat well and run into those guys and they’re kind of like a buzzsaw,” he told SNY about the aforementioned Dodgers aces.

Bo Bichette on the Mets’ struggles and the difficulty of facing elite pitching:



“It’s surprising, but you go through these things. Maybe this is a bit extreme, probably. It doesn’t help facing two of the best in the game the last two days. You could be swinging the bat well and… pic.twitter.com/pKHjOchahQ — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) April 16, 2026

Bichette doesn’t have much of an explanation for what’s going on with the Mets, who rank next-to-last in MLB with a horrible 78 wRC+. Only the Chicago White Sox, at 71, have been worse.

The Mets Skid Could Result In Tough Decisions

“I don’t really have much to say other than can’t explain it, and we’ll keep on working to figure it out,” Bichette told the media.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Mets’ skid could eventually result in some tough decisions. Manager Carlos Mendoza was said to be on the hot seat to begin the season after missing the playoffs last year, and you can assume that an eight-game losing streak isn’t doing wonders for his job security.