4 promising Mets’ pitching prospects expected to start 2025 in the high minors

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have built something special on the mound. Not only have they assembled a strong rotation of MLB-ready arms, but they’ve also invested in the right people to develop and nurture their future stars. Pitching isn’t just about raw talent—it’s about refining it, guiding it, and knowing when to unleash it at the highest level.

Rotation with More Bite Than Bark

When fully healthy, the Mets’ pitching staff looks better than many give them credit for. With Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, David Peterson, Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning, and Paul Blackburn, they have a mix of power, finesse, and experience. Some of these names may not scream “ace material,” but baseball isn’t won on paper—it’s won by guys who get the job done every five days.

The Next Wave: Prospects on the Rise

While the big-league staff holds down the fort, the Mets’ farm system is quietly brewing the next generation of arms. This week brought confirmation on where three of their top pitching prospects will begin the season, setting the stage for what could be a big year in their development.

Blade Tidwell, ranked as the Mets’ No. 16 prospect, showed flashes of dominance during spring training and will start the season in Triple-A Syracuse. His journey to the big leagues isn’t without bumps—he handled Double-A with a stellar 2.41 ERA last year but struggled in his first taste of Syracuse, posting a 5.93 ERA. Now, he gets another crack at proving he can handle hitters at that level.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Nolan McLean (No. 5) and Jonah Tong (No. 6) will begin the season in Double-A. McLean put up a 4.19 ERA there last year, but the Mets want him to establish dominance before moving up.

Tong, on the other hand, tore through the lower levels in 2023, jumping from Single-A to High-A before a brief 9.1-inning stint in Double-A. Now, he gets a more extended look against advanced competition.

A Glimpse into the Future

These three—along with Brandon Sproat, who is headed to Triple-A—represent the next wave of Mets pitching. The front office has made it clear: they’re not just building for the present, they’re ensuring the pipeline stays strong.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

With a blend of proven major league arms and a farm system teeming with talent, the Mets have set themselves up for sustained success on the mound. The pieces are there—it’s just a matter of when they all fall into place.