Jared Young has been quite valuable for the 2026 New York Mets. Did Juan Soto suffer a calf strain? Young can play both outfield corners. Did Jorge Polanco have to miss some games with an Achilles issue? Young can play first base. And the best of all is that he was actually playing quite well, until an unfortunate injury made its appearance.

Young hasn’t played since Sunday. Three days later, we know some details of the injury that will keep him out of the field for an extended period.

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Young Has A Meniscus Tear

“Mets announce Jared Young will, in fact, go on the injured list. Tests showed that he has a left meniscus tear. MJ Melendez was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to take his place,” team insider Max Goodman posted on X.

Mets announce Jared Young will in fact go on the injured list. Tests showed that he has a left meniscus tear.



MJ Melendez was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to take his place. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) April 15, 2026

It’s unclear how long Young will miss with the ailment, but it won’t be a short-term absence, as Will Sammon of The Athletic reported, because he is expected to undergo surgery.

“Mets OF/INF Jared Young, placed on the IL because of a torn meniscus, is set to have surgery in New York, league sources said. MJ Melendez, another left-handed bat, is up to replace him, but losing Young is a blow to New York’s depth,” he said via X.

He Had Given The Mets Solid Production

Young was doing outstanding for the Mets and, as Sammon says, losing him creates a serious depth problem. Melendez has plenty of MLB experience, but Young was hitting .350 with a .391 on-base percentage and a .450 slugging percentage. He didn’t have any home runs, but had scored twice and driven in two runs with a rock-solid 137 wRC+.

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Young had already posted decent numbers in 2025 with the Mets, with whom he posted a 95 wRC+ in 47 plate appearances last year, with four homers.