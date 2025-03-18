Mets star says spring training standout is ’embracing the challenge’ of learning second base

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New York Mets‘ Brett Baty has always been a third baseman at heart. It’s his natural position, the one where he’s logged countless hours perfecting his craft. Sure, he’s dabbled in left field and even had a few reps at second, but the hot corner has always been home. Now, however, circumstances are forcing him to step outside his comfort zone, and he’s embracing the challenge head-on.

With Jeff McNeil likely starting the season on the injured list, the Mets’ second base job is suddenly up for grabs. Three names stand out in the competition: Donovan Walton, Luisangel Acuña, and Baty. While Walton and Acuña have more experience in the middle infield, Baty is the wild card—a natural third baseman trying to prove he can handle a completely different defensive responsibility.

A Crash Course in Second Base

Switching from third base to second isn’t just about shifting a few feet to the right. It’s a whole different ballgame. The angles are different, double-play footwork is crucial, and communication with the shortstop is constant. As Mets manager Carlos Mendoza put it, there’s only so much you can simulate in practice. The real learning happens in game action, and that’s exactly where Baty is earning his stripes.

“He’s going to be involved in a lot more plays every pitch,” Mendoza explained, per SNY. “There’s only so much that you can replicate just by hitting him ground balls. He needs game action, and that’s some of the things that we’re going to be looking at and we’ll use those opportunities for teaching moments.”

Baty may be new to the position, but his work ethic is undeniable. He’s putting in extra reps, absorbing every lesson, and making real strides in a role that doesn’t come naturally to him.

Learning from the Best

If there’s one silver lining in this experiment, it’s that Baty has an elite mentor at his side—Francisco Lindor. The Mets’ star shortstop has seen firsthand the adjustments Baty is making, and he’s been impressed with the progress.

“He looks good,” Lindor said. “He looks like he’s starting to feel comfortable and he looks like he’s embracing the challenge. That’s all you can ask for. He is ready for whatever comes his way.”

That praise isn’t just empty words. In a recent game, Baty started a double play, made two smooth plays moving to his left, and even pulled off a running throw while waiting for the pitcher to cover first base. Those are the kinds of instinctual, quick-twitch plays that separate a passable second baseman from a liability, and Baty is proving he’s capable of handling them.

Can Baty Win the Job?

The bat is already there—his .910 OPS in spring training is proof of that. Now, it’s just a matter of whether his defense at second can be good enough to justify keeping his bat in the lineup.

“We’ve been doing early work pretty much every day, just trying to get the footwork and stuff down on some double play turns,” Baty said.

That dedication could make all the difference. If he shows he can hold his own defensively, the Mets might have found their best option at second base while McNeil recovers. It’s not the role Baty envisioned for himself, but baseball has a funny way of rewarding those willing to adapt.