The Knicks landed an athletic freak in 2nd round forward

The Knicks hoped their Summer League run in Las Vegas would provide more fireworks, but things haven’t exactly unfolded that way so far.

Despite lackluster team performances, there have been encouraging moments from a few key players worth taking seriously.

Pacome Dadiet has impressed with his offensive skillset, despite suffering an injury on Sunday.

Kevin McCullar Jr. has also shown flashes of his all-around potential, trying to stake a claim for a future roster spot.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mohamed Diawara quietly shines through Knicks’ losses

But beneath the bigger storylines, second-round pick Mohamed Diawara might be the most intriguing development for the Knicks.

While he didn’t stuff the box score in the team’s 94–81 loss to the Boston Celtics, Diawara quietly left his mark on the game.

Playing 23 minutes, he went 2-for-4 from the field, pulled down three boards, snagged two steals and posted a +2 plus-minus.

In fact, he was the only Knick logging over 20 minutes who finished on the positive side of the ledger — a small but telling sign.

Defense and effort could carve Diawara’s NBA niche

Diawara’s calling card right now is clearly his defensive energy and relentless motor, traits that can earn young players a long leash in the league.

There’s a clear comfort in how he rotates, stays low on the perimeter and disrupts passing lanes, suggesting he’s ahead of typical rookie instincts.

That alone could get him minutes down the line, especially in tight contests where one key stop can flip momentum like a well-timed chess move.

He’s the type of gritty piece a playoff team loves to hide on the bench until the game slows to a crawl and every possession matters.

Offense remains a work in progress for the young forward

The glaring hole in Diawara’s game is still his offensive polish — he doesn’t look confident creating shots or finishing through traffic.

But that’s hardly surprising for a raw second-round pick still adapting to NBA speed and spacing, especially in a chaotic Summer League setting.

The Knicks aren’t expecting him to suddenly become a 15-point scorer, but if he can keep defenses honest, his defense can shine even brighter.

Adding a reliable corner three or some savvy cuts would instantly raise his value as a rotation piece.

Why Diawara’s early flashes actually matter for New York

While Summer League is often dismissed as meaningless, it does reveal who plays with urgency and IQ, which Diawara clearly does.

Seeing him thrive in small defensive matchups suggests the Knicks may have quietly found a long-term bench asset.

That’s something every contender needs when injuries inevitably strike or rotations tighten. With that being said, we won’t be seeing Diawara this upcoming season, he’s a developmental piece with potential.