Knicks’ Summer League standout fighting hard to make the team

The New York Knicks didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard against the Boston Celtics, falling 94–81 in their second summer league game.

But sometimes the final score barely matters compared to the individual stories unfolding on the floor.

This time, all eyes turned to guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who continues to churn out encouraging offensive performances.

His energy was contagious, but it also got him into serious foul trouble.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

McCullar’s efficient scoring stands out in Las Vegas

McCullar played 28 hard-fought minutes, showcasing exactly why he refuses to let his NBA dream slip away without a fight.

He shot a scorching 10-of-15 from the field, finishing with 30 points while adding four rebounds and two steals to his line.

While he also picked up eight personal fouls and six turnovers — evidence of his aggressive style sometimes tipping into chaos — the positives clearly outweighed the flaws.

He’s demonstrated similar flashes through the Knicks’ first two summer league contests, giving the front office something to seriously think about.

The battle to secure a Knicks roster spot gets interesting

Every summer, certain long shots claw their way into the conversation by sheer will and fearless execution.

Right now, McCullar is making sure his name stays near the top of that list.

It’s still highly unlikely he cracks the Knicks’ regular roster come opening night, but he’s forcing coaches to at least entertain the idea.

If he keeps stringing together high-efficiency outings, there’s always a chance circumstances shift, especially given the unpredictable nature of an 82-game season.

At worst, he’s carving out a clear path to start in the G-League with a fast track to call-ups.

Tyler Kolek’s struggles continue under the Vegas spotlight

Meanwhile, backup point guard Tyler Kolek is facing an entirely different kind of heat — the kind that comes when your shot simply won’t fall.

Kolek shot just 1-of-13 from the field on Sunday, managing only three points while finishing with a rough -25 plus-minus.

This cold start to summer league isn’t exactly the step forward the Knicks hoped to see from last year’s second-round pick.

His playmaking instincts are still there, but if the scoring doesn’t improve soon, New York may have to look elsewhere for backcourt depth. They most certinaly will anyway.

Why McCullar might still be worth watching

For now, McCullar’s determination is the more compelling storyline.

He plays with a hungry, borderline desperate edge — the kind that can pry open doors thought to be locked tight.

Much like a boxer on the ropes looking for one good swing, he knows he needs to keep connecting to survive.

If injuries strike during the regular season, or the Knicks suddenly need an offensive-minded guard who can heat up quickly, McCullar might be the first name they dial up from the G-League.