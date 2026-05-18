The New York Knicks were fortunate to get nine days of rest ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals, as the seven-game battle between the Pistons and Cavaliers allowed forward OG Anunoby to rest while he dealt with a minor hamstring strain.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby set to return in Game 1

Now, with the Cavaliers coming out on top over the Pistons, New York will not only have home court advantage, but they will have their most impactful player back on the court. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Anunoby will be back for Game 1 after missing the last two games of round 2 against the 76ers with the injury.

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“You might have a bit of rust to start, but OG Anunoby, he’s going to be playing in Game 1. That’s the most important thing to come out of the second round for them,” Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Anunoby has been a force on both ends for New York throughout the playoffs, putting together his best playoff performance of his career. In eight games, he is averaging 21.4 points while shooting over 60% from the field and over 50% from three, while also being his usual dominant self defensively.

Anunoby’s return is huge for the Knicks

His impact is a big reason why the Knicks have been so dominant this postseason. They have won their last seven playoff games, and all but one of their eight playoff victories this year have been by double digits.

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They will need Anunoby against a tough Cavaliers team with a lot of offensive firepower, led by Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland has a dynamic backcourt with Mitchell and James Harden, and they will also need Anunoby to help contain Evan Mobley down low.

Anunoby’s versatile will be a secret weapon for the Knicks as they look to get back to the NBA Finals for the first time in the 21st century. With him back on the floor, their chances of accomplishing such have increased tenfold.