The New York Knicks are going to hear plenty about depth, rest, matchups, and Cleveland’s defense before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday. All of that matters.

But the headline player battle is much simpler.

Jalen Brunson has a chance to outplay Donovan Mitchell on the biggest stage either guard has seen this season, and if he does, the entire series changes shape.

May 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter during game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Mitchell arrives with momentum

Mitchell did his part to drag Cleveland into this round. The Cavaliers crushed Detroit 125-94 in Game 7, and Mitchell scored 26 points, including 15 in the third quarter, as Cleveland blew the game open and punched its ticket to face the Knicks.

That performance matters because Mitchell is one of the few guards in basketball who can flip a playoff game without needing much help. He can get downhill, pull from deep, and turn broken possessions into points. The Knicks know that better than most.

Still, Brunson has built his entire Knicks career around answering this exact kind of challenge.

Brunson can control the tone

Brunson enters the series averaging 27.4 points and 5.8 assists through eight playoff games, and the numbers only tell part of it. His pace, footwork, late-clock calm, and ability to hunt mismatches give the Knicks their offensive identity.

The series can tilt if Brunson forces Cleveland into uncomfortable choices. Send help too early, and he finds the release valve. Stay home, and he walks smaller guards into the paint or drags bigs into the blender.

The Knicks do not need Brunson to chase Mitchell’s shot profile. They need him to control possessions. That means fewer empty trips, fewer rushed threes, and enough pressure on Cleveland’s bigs to keep the Cavaliers from loading up comfortably.

The Knicks need the star matchup

There are a lot of ways the Knicks can win this series. OG Anunoby’s health matters. Karl-Anthony Towns has to punish Cleveland’s front line. Mikal Bridges has to be a two-way problem. The bench cannot get swallowed by the moment.

But if Mitchell clearly wins the star guard battle, the Knicks are going to be climbing uphill all series. That makes the rest-versus-rust conversation only part of the equation. Legs matter, but stars decide series.

Brunson does not need to force 40 every night. He needs to make Mitchell work, make Cleveland defend deep into the clock, and give the Knicks the steadier late-game closer.

Brunson can take over that conversation without noise or hype, just by being the best guard on the floor when the series starts.

If Brunson owns Game 1, the Knicks will not just be defending home court. They will be putting Cleveland on notice that Mitchell is not the only guard in this series capable of bending everything around him.