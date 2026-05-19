The New York Knicks have the star matchup, the home crowd, and the fresher legs entering Game 1 against Cleveland on Tuesday.

Mitchell Robinson might still be the player who swings the whole thing.

That sounds strange when Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell are sitting at the center of the series, but playoff basketball often turns on one matchup that bends the math. Robinson can do that on the glass. He can also make the fourth quarter messier than Mike Brown wants it to be.

Dec 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) is guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Robinson can punish Cleveland inside

The Knicks already know Robinson can hurt the Cavaliers. In one regular-season meeting, he gave New York 11 points, 16 rebounds, and two blocks off the bench, the kind of performance that changes possessions without needing a play called for him.

Robinson does not need touches to matter. He wins extra shots, keeps possessions alive, and forces opposing bigs to stay attached to him when they would rather help on Brunson drives.

NBA.com’s series preview had Robinson among the playoff leaders in offensive rebounding percentage, which lines up with the eye test. When he is healthy and active, he turns misses into pressure.

The Cavaliers have size with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, but Robinson’s strength is different. He does not have to out-skill them. He has to keep punching the glass until Cleveland gets tired of boxing him out.

The free throws are the counterpunch

The problem is obvious. Robinson shot 40.8% from the free-throw line during the regular season, and that number invites chaos.

If Cleveland goes to Hack-a-Mitch, Brown has a real decision. Leave Robinson on the floor and risk empty possessions, or pull one of his best rebounding weapons in the exact minutes when every possession matters.

Philadelphia already tested that pressure in the last round. Cleveland would be foolish not to think about it, especially if Robinson is dominating the offensive glass and stealing extra trips.

The Knicks can survive a few missed free throws if Robinson is changing the physical tone of the game. They cannot survive long fourth-quarter stretches where the offense gets dragged into a coin flip.

Brown’s rotation math gets real

The Knicks have already watched Brunson take control of the Donovan Mitchell conversation, and that battle will carry most of the attention. Fair enough.

Still, Robinson is the swing piece because his strengths and weaknesses are both loud. He can dominate the margins, but he can also force Brown into uncomfortable late-game choices.

Game 1 should tell us plenty. If Robinson controls the glass without getting played off the floor, Cleveland has a major problem. If the Cavs can turn his free throws into a weapon against the Knicks, Brown may have to get creative earlier than expected.

Robinson does not need to be perfect. He just needs to make Cleveland feel him every time the ball hits the rim.