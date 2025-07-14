Knicks’ 2024 1st round pick dodges serious Summer League injury

The New York Knicks received good news on the injury status of last year’s first-round draft choice, Pacome Dadiet. According to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, his big toe injury is “nothing major,” and he has no structural damage to the toe.

Knicks’ Pacome Dadiet avoids major toe injury

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He suffered the injury during Sunday’s Summer League game against the Boston Celtics and would not return upon the injury. He finished with seven points and six rebounds in 19 minutes of action as New York lost their second consecutive Summer League game 81-94.

The latest update is a huge sigh of relief for the Knicks, as he has the potential to crack a spot in their rotation next season. The first-round pick out of France showed a lot of promise in limited action last season as a versatile wing.

Dadiet could be an impactful piece next season

Dadiet put in a strong showing in his first Summer League game on Friday against the Detroit Pistons. With new head coach Mike Brown and other members of the Knicks brass in attendance, Dadiet scored 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting in a losing effort against Detroit.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Knicks could end up using Dadiet next season as a backup wing to OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. The 19-year-old is still very much a raw prospect, so Summer League will be useful for his development as an NBA player.

The relief is that his injury is not major, though it is unclear if the Knicks will shut him down for the remainder of Summer League or not. More will be known by their next game, which is set for Tuesday at 6 PM EST against the Brooklyn Nets.