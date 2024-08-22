Should the Knicks’ top 6th-man option actually be a starter?

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Respect for tenure is a long-established frame of reference in the business world, and basketball works no differently. The New York Knicks saw injuries derail their intentions to make a bigger playoff run last season.

However, finishing as the second seed and forming chemistry in the rotation, led by Jalen Brunson, looked to be a recipe for success for a healthier New York squad. Donte DiVincenzo stepped up tremendously, showing ultimate humility while maximizing his role in the rotation.

Will Mitchell Robinson play on opening night?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Reports indicate that stars Julius Randle and OG Anunoby are on pace to play the opening night for the New York Knicks, but the same can’t be said for center Mitchell Robinson. This situation could see minor adjustments at the center position until Robinson is ready, such as putting Randle at the five.

Doing this would allow the Knicks to test limits with a stretch five like Randle with more shooting around him. In addition to Randle, Anunoby, Bridges, DiVincenzo, and Brunson would be a lethal starting lineup of high-volume shooting and versatility.

DiVincenzo in this unit as a fifth option puts the Knicks in championship contention. DiVincenzo averaged 15 points shooting 40% from beyond the arc in a less talented rotation. Teams not game-planning for DiVincenzo will pay, and teams that do will sacrifice defending better players.

It’s the perfect recipe and one that made players like Klay Thompson so effective during the Kevin Durant years in Golden State. This rotation wouldn’t be sustainable, but a test of ‘what could be’ in a possible playoff matchup. Mitch missing time may be a blessing in disguise for the New York Knicks.

Mikal Bridges is the Knicks’ clear starting shooting guard

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If Robinson is capable of playing on opening night, it’s certain that he will be the starting center, as he gives the Knicks a better identity. Being star-driven is always needed for championship aspirations in the NBA, but a proper balance promotes sustainability and cements roles within a rotation. After a prolific 2024 campaign, the unexpected occurred when Bridges was traded to the Knicks.

The question of how this team can get better was answered, and the level of professionalism from the likes of DiVincenzo is what makes this all possible for the sake of winning an NBA championship.

In the event that Robinson is good to go, it would be DiVincenzo moving to the bench to make way for Bridges. The Iron Man himself is now a member of the Knicks and coming off a season averaging 19.6 points per game as a first option. Now in a third-option role, the New York Knicks are on the brink of a legendary playoff run.

DiVincenzo as the sixth man could elevate his numbers from last season while being an anchor on the bench along with Josh Hart. This near-perfect culmination raises the Knicks’ floor substantially in what should be a clear path to the Eastern Conference Finals.